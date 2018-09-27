

A wide view of a thunderstorm approaching Washington. This photo was taken from the Mall on Wednesday evening. (Kevin Ambrose)

It’s now fall by any agreed-upon metric, but a line of summerlike thunderstorms moved through the D.C. area late Wednesday, producing briefly heavy rain and somewhat sporadic lightning. The storms were associated with a cold front that is ushering in much cooler weather for a time.

It felt like summer as I trudged across the Mall to shoot photos of an approaching line of thunderstorms early Wednesday evening. The weather was warm and humid. I briefly stopped to shoot a wide view of the approaching storms to the west. The advancing shelf cloud and the overall look of menacing storm clouds was impressive with the Washington Monument in the foreground.

I took Metro again for this storm chase, just like with my last chase, so I’m becoming somewhat of a subway storm chaser. Metro works well for chases that occur on the early side. This is when traffic is heavy and parking is limited. If storms occur later in the evening, I’ll always drive into the city.

The storms pushed through fairly quickly. They provided a few good opportunities for cloud photos, but produced only one quality lightning bolt from my vantage point in the Lincoln Memorial.

I’ve included a few of my favorite photos from the storm in this post. I must admit that I hope this was my last thunderstorm chase of the year. I’m looking forward to shooting fall foliage. That’s just a few weeks away.



A rain shaft associated with the thunderstorm moves across the city. It's visible across two-thirds of the sky. (Kevin Ambrose)



Thunderstorm clouds at dusk, illuminated by city lights. (Kevin Ambrose)



The thunderstorm begins to depart. (Kevin Ambrose)



Thunderstorm clouds push to the east of D.C. (Kevin Ambrose)



Distant lightning illuminates the sky to the east of Washington. (Kevin Ambrose)