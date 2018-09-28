TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

6/10: Any lingering damp and gray conditions early will improve. Sunshine is likely in the afternoon! Could a dry streak be starting?

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Rain and clouds slowly diminish. Highs: Near 70 to mid-70s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, comfortable. Lows: Mid-50s to around 60.

Saturday: Bright and beautiful. Highs: Low-to-mid 70s.

Sunday: Sunny. Perfection possible. Highs: Low-to-mid 70s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Get ready for a vitamin D3 recharge! Starting later today, and especially by tomorrow, we begin a streak of drier and sunnier weather. In other words, we’re finally at an end to our dampness and cloudy conditions. Yeah!

Today (Friday): Morning hours could still be a little damp, with some sunshine breaking out as showers slowly taper. Northwesterly winds could briefly gust near 15 mph as the sky clears a bit. Some mugginess may hang around for much of the day as the drier air push lags a bit. Late afternoon high temperatures get into the low-to-mid 70s or so. Confidence. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: You should be able to gaze at the slowly waning harvest moon as skies stay partly cloudy or trend clearer. The air may become a bit more comfortable, as dew points slip into the low-to-mid 50s (drier air, ahhh). Low temperatures manage to get into the comfortable mid-50s to around 60, downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): This should be an amazing start to a bright weekend. More sun than clouds, comfortable air (dew points should stay below 60), and light northwesterly breezes. High temperatures arguably perfect, in the low-to-mid 70s. Even UV levels are tamer this time of year, which helps, but don’t forget some sunscreen if staying outside for your vitamin D3. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A few periodic clouds from time to time. Low temperatures should get into the 50s for everyone, perhaps upper 50s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Perfection is again possible with sunshine and low-to-mid 70s. Dew points could creep up toward the less-comfortable 60-degree mark but nothing to really worry about. We’ll watch as we get closer to make sure we don’t need to make any small tweaks to the forecast. Confidence: Medium-High



Flooding at the Tidal Basin (Erik Cox Photography via Flickr)

Sunday night: This could be our clearest night yet, with only a very light southerly breeze possible. This southerly breeze may help buoy temperatures a bit. Perhaps as warm as upper 50s to low 60s. Still, many of us would have a hard time not leaving the windows open to air out the house. Confidence: Medium

Temperatures warm, mugginess slightly returns, but sunshine should still dominate Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures may get into the upper 70s to perhaps mid-80s, but we’ll need to watch the temperature trend as we get closer. With moderate south-southwesterly breezes possible, muggier dew points well into the 60s are possible, with warmer air filtering in from the Gulf of Mexico area. Confidence: Low-Medium