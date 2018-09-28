

Friday morning on the Mall. (Jarrett Hendrix via Flickr)

The latest wave of rain scooted off to the northeast early Friday, making way for drier days ahead. But the soaking that spanned Thursday afternoon through the predawn hours Friday marked the 15th and 16th times Washington observed measurable rainfall this month — a new record.

The 16 September days so far with measurable rain passed the previous record of 15, reached in 1934, 1889 and 1888. Cumulatively, these 16 days have produced up to 9.79 inches of rain, which ranks as fourth most on record.

This most recent rain event contributed about an inch to the monthly total, but significantly higher amounts fell in locations to the west. Dulles Airport, for example, posted more than two inches.



Estimated rainfall in 24 hours ending Friday morning. (National Weather Service)

Estimated rainfall amounts from the National Weather Service show that large areas west and northwest of the Beltway received 1.5 to 2.5 inches, elevating many area waterways to flood levels. Flood warnings are in effect for stretches of the Potomac, Shenandoah, Monocacy and Patapsco rivers, among others. Many creeks and streams are also at flood stage.

Along the Potomac, a warning is in effect at Little Falls through Sunday evening for waters to rise about two feet above flood stage, which could cause the C&O Canal to overflow and cover the towpath in many areas.

In the District, a coastal flood warning is in effect through Sunday evening for tides two to three feet above normal. “The unprotected area on the Southwest Waterfront at the DC Seafood Market is expected to flood,” the Weather Service said.

In Old Town Alexandria, a coastal flood advisory is in effect through 3 p.m. Friday, as “water is expected to approach the curb near the intersection of King Street and Strand Street” around high tide late Friday morning.

This latest drenching increases Washington’s yearly rainfall total to 49.89 inches so far, which ranks as third most on record, within an inch of the two wettest years, 1886 and 1889, which had received 50.43 and 50.61 inches, respectively, up to this point.

Capital Weather Gang’s Ian Livingston contributed to this report.

