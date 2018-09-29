

A bicyclist enjoys what was once a rarity in September. Sun! (George Jiang via Flickr)

10/10: We’ve been waiting for a Saturday like this.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Low-to-mid 70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50 to upper 50s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Near 70 to mid-70s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Nice weekends have been hard to come by of late. This one takes it to the next level. If you know September around here, this is more like what we’re used to rather than what we’ve just seen. While temperatures and humidity creep up again heading into next week, there’s no unpleasant weather in our future. That’s a big change compared to lately.

Today (Saturday): It’s a day that is ideal in just about every way. Humidity is low, skies are mostly sunny, and high temperatures are in the very pleasant low-to-mid 70s most spots. Classic September, finally! Winds are out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: We’re entering the time of year where we get to say “this is the coolest so far of the season” quite frequently. It’s that kind of night. Some suburb north and west may even tickle the upper 40s. A range from about 50 to upper 50s should be good most spots. Skies remain mostly clear other than some patchy fog that may develop in valleys or near water. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Sunday): There’s not much change in our weather, which is great news for us that are living it. The main difference compared to today may be that winds are shifting toward the south with time. I don’t think it’s significant enough to matter much. Highs are mostly in the near 70 to mid-70s zone once again. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: We’ll start to see the impact of those south winds as dew points rise back near and above 60. This will help keep temperatures elevated compared to tonight. A few patches of fog are again possible. Lows are in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunshine continues to dominate our skies into Monday. Return flow around high pressure is exerting control, so it’s warmer than it has been with highs near or above 80. Humidity is also noticeable, if not intense. Confidence: Medium-High

It’s feeling increasingly summerlike by Tuesday. Lows start off in the somewhat muggy 60s and head to the low-and-mid 80s for afternoon maximums. Skies should remain partly to mostly clear. An outside shot of a late-day storm may present itself. Confidence: Medium