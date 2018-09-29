Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo |



It’s hard to beat the weather we’ve got on tap this weekend. And this feels particularly good after the undesirable stretch of weather we’ve had recently. So, make sure you get outside and enjoy.

Through tonight: Lovely weather persists through the evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the mid-60s before midnight, so make sure to pack an outer layer if you have outdoor plans tonight. Clear and comfortable overnight, with lows ranging from 53 to 58 degrees, with a light north wind at 5 mph. Some patchy fog may develop after midnight.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Another excellent day, with clear skies and ample sunshine. Temperatures will be similar to today, with highs in the mid-70s. A light southeast wind may result in some patchy cloud cover in the afternoon, but it won’t be enough to ruin the day. Clear, cool and comfortable again Sunday night, with lows in the upper 50s to about 60 degrees.

