TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

10/10: No points to dock here, plenty of sun and plenty of warmth, and not a rain drop in sight!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and mild. Highs: Mid-70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant. Lows: Near 60.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: Low 80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Glorious. Just glorious. We finally get a weekend with two dry days after what feels like forever. And not only dry, but plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures too! As we turn the page to October tomorrow, we look make up for some of the late summer we skipped in September, with warm and somewhat humid conditions sticking around through midweek.

Today (Sunday): The best way to say this is to get right to the point. It’s nice out there. High pressure stays firmly in control and that locks in the partly to mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and warm temperatures. Break out the Nice Day Sun as we’re heading for highs in the mid-70s, with light winds out of the north turning southerly by evening. Confidence: High

Tonight: Those southerly winds start to work and temperatures won’t fall off quite as much, thanks to the humidity steadily creeping upward. Still, it’s a very pleasant evening, with mostly clear skies through the night and lows dropping to the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds may lighten enough overnight to allow a few areas of fog to form, especially in our more rural suburbs. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): Go ahead and make your outdoor lunch plans now. In all fairness, it may feel a little warm and humid, but it’s hard to complain after all the rain and clouds we’ve seen. Skies should be mostly sunny through much of the day, though we’re likely to see a few more clouds pop up during the afternoon as humidity builds. It’s still on the pleasant side, with highs in the low 80s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Skies turn partly cloudy overnight as warm, moist air continues to stream into the region. We’re not quite done with our A/C units yet this season, and they’ll likely come in handy, with lows only falling into the mid-to-upper 60s in the suburbs, closer to 70 downtown. Winds remain from the south at around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

A disturbance slides by well to the north on Tuesday, but its influence may just be enough to touch off a few scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Otherwise we’re partly sunny and warm, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Shower activity wanes quickly after dark and we’re left with mostly cloudy conditions, with fairly muggy lows in the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Our storm system moves on by Wednesday leaving behind more partly to mostly sunny and warm conditions. We’re again looking at highs reaching the low-to-mid 80s with moderate humidity. Confidence: Medium-High