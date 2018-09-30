

The sun finally comes to Washington. (George Jiang via Flickr)

Somehow, today’s weather felt better than yesterday’s. It took a little while to break out of the low cloud cover this morning. But once we did, we were left with some spectacular conditions. I would highly encourage folks to grill outside or take an evening walk or run tonight. It’s going to be one of those pristine early-autumn evenings.

Through tonight: Gorgeous weather again tonight, with clear skies and comfortable temperatures. Overnight lows will be similar to last night’s, ranging from 56 to 61 degrees, with a light south wind at about 5 mph. Dew points slowly rise overnight, which will probably result in some patchy fog developing late.

Tomorrow (Monday): High pressure will be centered right over the Mid-Atlantic on Monday, which means we are in store for another day of excellent weather. Mostly sunny and warm, with highs ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity will be noticeably higher as dew points rise into the mid-60s. Mostly clear and warm tomorrow night, with lows ranging from 60 to 65 degrees.

A warm start to October: It appears we’ll begin the 10th month of the year with warm temperatures. A large area of high pressure will settle into place over the eastern half of the continent, which probably means lots of sunny weather but warmer-than-average temperatures.

Wagons West. Not going to get Fall weather in the East with a pattern like this. pic.twitter.com/5PeUQez7Ne — Michael Ventrice (@MJVentrice) September 30, 2018

