

First colors of fall in Rockville, Md., Sept. 30. (John Brighenti via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

8/10: Sunshine still feels great but is starting to feel a little muggy.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Near 80.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 60-67.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Shower or storm possible late. Highs: Near 80.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

September was super warm and wet. To start October, we’ll hold onto the warmth but the pattern transitions to a dry one. We will have a couple of chances for showers this week, Tuesday and Friday, but most of the time it’s mostly clear and rain-free. Most days this week, if not every day, should hit at least 80 degrees, while the average high is now falling into the low 70s.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.



x

Today (Monday): Some patches of fog are possible early on. Otherwise, skies are partly to mostly sunny and it’s warm. Highs head for about 80 degrees and it’s somewhat more humid than the past couple of days. Dew points rise toward the mid-60s, which is borderline muggy. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A pleasantly warm evening and overnight. Temperatures fall back into the 60s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This is another good-looking day for the most part as high temperatures aim for the low 80s. There is a touch of humidity, which may provide a bit of a juice for some widely scattered showers and thundershowers late in the day (30 percent chance). Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A lingering evening shower or storm is possible. Otherwise, skies are partly cloudy as lows range through the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunny, warm conditions prevail Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures remain well above normal. Highs both days range from 80 to 85 — about 10 degrees above average. It remains a little on the humid side and the moist air holds overnight lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A weak front tries to push through the region Friday, and that may increase cloud cover a bit and introduce a small chance of showers. Still, it’s probably dry more often than not with highs near 80. Overnight lows settle in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Summery conditions continue through the weekend. Under partly sunny skies and somewhat humid conditions, highs shoot for 80 to 85. Lows range through the 60s. Confidence: Medium