TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

6/10: Very nice morning, but clouds, humidity and a little plop of raindrop slop flops the digit lower.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny a.m., partly cloudy p.m., brief shower or storm. Highs: 79 to 83.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy, shower possible. Lows: 65 to 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs: 84 to 87.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The warm autumn narrative gets another chapter (to this epic book the length of “Gone With the Wind”) in the coming days, with highs in the 80s along with moderate to sometimes higher humidity levels. The good news is that sunshine is more common than not and outside of a shower/storm chance today, most of the rest of the week offers us a drier reprieve. The weekend looks reasonable too, with temperatures in the 70s to about 80 and partly to mostly sunny skies.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny morning as temperatures slowly edge warmer up into the 70s. We should reach about 80 or the lower 80s by afternoon as clouds increase. Watch out for a brief shower or thunderstorm in the middle to late afternoon. Humidity is moderately uncomfortable, with dew points in the mid-60s (well above normal for October). Light winds blow from the south but could be briefly gusty around a shower or storm. Rainfall totals range from nothing to a tenth of an inch, locally higher around a thunderstorm. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a stray overnight shower possible. Lows stay on the muggy side, in the mid-60s to about 70 in the city. Light winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny skies return and temperatures move even warmer — into the mid-80s range for highs. Moderately muggy conditions make it feel closer to 90 at the peak, though, with dew points again in the muggy mid-60s. Light winds blow mainly from the west. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Just a few clouds around as warmer-than-normal conditions continue. Lows only dip to the mid-60s to about 70, with moderate humidity. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday should be our hottest day of this week as mostly sunny skies help our highs reach the mid- to upper 80s. I wouldn’t be surprised if a few of us hit 90, and with moderate humidity, it’ll feel like low 90s in the afternoon (sorry!). Thursday night sees increasing clouds and a muggy low near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday pulls back a bit, with partly cloudy skies and highs closer to just 80 degrees — still warmer than normal but not as impressive/oppressive, as dew points fall during the day to low to moderate levels. Friday night also edges a bit cooler, with lows in the 60s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium

The first weekend of October looks reasonably decent so far, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper 70s (Saturday) to low 80s (Sunday). Humidity starts the weekend on the low to moderate side Saturday but then escalates back to moderate levels on Sunday. Look for partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s Saturday night, with some mugginess still in the air. Confidence: Low-Medium