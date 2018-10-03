

A beautiful morning yesterday in Washington. (Eric Cox Photography via Flickr)

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, warm. Highs: low 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, light winds. Lows: low to mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny, late-day storm? Highs: mid-80s to near 90.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

October is off to a nice start and looks to stay that way through the foreseeable future. That’s not to say we won’t be a bit warm and humid at times, and could see a shower or storm here and there, but considerable sunshine continues to put distance between us and our crazy, cloudy September.

Today (Wednesday): Skies remain partly sunny today, and with high pressure back in control, we should remain rain-free. Highs head for the low 80s, with moderate humidity and light winds from the north-northwest. Confidence: High

Tonight: Winds are very light or nearly calm, which could lead to areas of fog forming overnight. Lows settle in the low to mid-60s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Thursday): Skies turn mostly sunny during the morning as hotter and a bit more humid air flows in from the southwest. Highs should manage the mid-80s to near 90 with muggier dew points in the upper 60s. Clouds increase during the afternoon, and we could see an isolated late-afternoon shower or storm as our next cold front approaches. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A shower or storm remains possible through the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight as lows drop back into the 60s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Friday and Saturday feature partly cloudy and comfortable conditions as high pressure builds in again. Highs reach the 70s both days with lower humidity and just a slight chance of a shower, while Friday and Saturday night lows fall into the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday trends warmer and more humid again, as we look for partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Still not seeing any signs of significant rain this weekend or well into next week. Confidence: Medium