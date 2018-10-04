

Starlings descend upon the National Portrait Gallery on 8th Street NW, Washington, D.C., Oct 1. (Robert Miller/The Washington Post)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

5/10: What happened to fall? Don’t like this at all; ongoing summer is a bummer.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, late-afternoon shower possible. Highs: 85-89

Tonight: Evening shower risk, clearing late. Lows: 59-65

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, light winds. Highs: 74-78

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Summertime heat is in full force today before a cool front approaches late in the day with the risk of a shower. We eke out two days of more fall-like temperatures Friday and Saturday before the heat and humidity return Sunday into next week.

Today (Thursday): Some patchy early morning fog should disappear as quickly as the temperatures climb. Despite the calendar and gradually increasing clouds, highs reach the mid- to upper 80s and the 90-degree mark is not out of the question. Moderately high humidity (dew points in the upper 60s) makes it feel even a few degrees hotter. Shower chances arrive late in the afternoon but any activity should be spotty. Winds are light from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The risk of showers and maybe a rumble (30 percent chance) linger through the evening, so take the umbrella for insurance. Winds shift to the north overnight but remain light, with clearing skies by dawn. Lows range from upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Partly sunny skies prevail and the light north wind brings in pleasantly drier air. While the cool push is weak, it does at least manage to push highs closer to normal — in the mid-70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A beautiful evening is on tap, with readings near 70, low humidity, and light breezes. Partly cloudy skies prevail overnight with lows in the mid-50s to low 60s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday is likely to see a light easterly wind carry in a little more humidity from the Atlantic with clouds more numerous as well. Comfortable highs in the low to mid-70s should make up for the limited sun. Clouds gradually diminish overnight, with lows mainly in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunshine is abundant on Sunday but humidity starts to creep back up to moderate levels, and highs reach the low to mid-80s yet again. A mainly clear evening affords a view of the Draconid meteor shower, which could be surprisingly active this year. Overnight lows range through the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Columbus Day (Monday) remains summer-like, with moderate humidity and highs in the low to mid-80s under partly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium