While the concept of fall may seem foreign to residents in the eastern United States, where it has been abnormally warm, crisp autumn weather has spilled into the Mountain West, and the foliage is starting to explode.

Videographer Justin McFarland captured beautiful yellow, orange and red hues over Utah’s Ogden Valley last week via a drone that soared over the dazzling scenery.

High-altitude locations in the Mountain West are exhibiting peak to near-peak color, but, as you head east, the progression of color is somewhat delayed this year.

In northern Maine, which often has near-peak color by early October, the foliage shows considerable shades of green — as a tweet from the National Weather Service illustrated:

Here is the 2018 version of our early-October (normally Oct. 2) photo of Fall foliage. This is taken on Hanson Lake by the Presque Isle airport. How is the foliage coming in by your neck of the woods? #mewx pic.twitter.com/7tbgNe31do — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) October 2, 2018

It so happens that average temperatures in northern Maine over the past three months ranked the warmest on record.

Delayed color is also apparent in the high altitudes of the Mid-Atlantic, as these images from Mount Mitchell, N.C., comparing 2018 and 2013, make clear:

Today's #Asheville fall color comparison at Mt Mitchell. Color change running at least a week behind. Read the latest: https://t.co/DMClkRdzqY pic.twitter.com/fsEKaIS5Fm — RomanticAsheville (@TourAsheville) October 3, 2018

The general sense is that foliage is running about a week behind normal in the East. But while the fall color is delayed, it will not be denied.

The Foliage Network says the Columbus Day weekend will offer “great color and promising weather conditions” for leaf peeping in northern New England, particularly in the mountains.

More patience will be required farther south, from western North Carolina through West Virginia into Western Maryland. “The slow onset of color change continues throughout the region,” the Foliage Network writes. “The only locations showing any degree of color are those along the Appalachian Mountain chain. Color change there remains low (11% - 30% change), however. " More color should start to emerge in this region by the middle of the month.

One of the more underrated locations to see great fall color is in the Upper Midwest, especially around the Great Lakes, where the foliage is often spectacular. The Foliage Network says that some high color is starting to emerge in the hills of northern Wisconsin and that more should come out through the region this weekend.

Here are a few more scenes of beautiful fall foliage nationwide culled from social media . ..

Name a better fall foliage video... we’ll wait 😁 pic.twitter.com/WGDSaxLPnW — AMHQ (@AMHQ) October 4, 2018

This beauty is the St Croix River, 1 of the original 8 wild and scenic rivers. Pic by Craig Blacklock #FindYourWay 🍂🍁🍃 pic.twitter.com/DsRAA0TYXR — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) October 4, 2018

Happy October! "Fall Mélange" Autumn foliage along Jordan Stream, Acadia National Park, Maine USA #photography #Acadia pic.twitter.com/Gj3hvNTEPp — Richard Bernabe (@bernabephoto) October 1, 2018