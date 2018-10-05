

Sunny skies in black and white, near the National Gallery. (Kevin Wolf/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

9/10: More clouds than ideal, but a dose of comfortable, breathable air is just what Dr. Autumn ordered.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy but pleasant. Highs: Near 70 to mid-70s.

Tonight: Nice evening. Shower/drizzle later? Lows: Mid-50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with AM shower or drizzle risk. Highs: Low-to-mid 70s.

Sunday: Increasing sunshine but muggy. Highs: Low-to-mid 80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Finally! A break from our “Summer That Won’t Give Up.” However, even this break, with temperatures in the 70s over the next couple days, neither lasts long nor allows us to enjoy average high temperatures (dipping nearer 70 degrees) that feel fully autumnal.

Today (Friday): Wow, a nice way to end the week. Pleasant near 70 to mid-70s are capped with refreshingly dry dew points in the low-to-mid 50s. Skies should stay at least partly sunny much of the time, but clouds may thicken here and there. Northeast breezes near 15 mph in the morning should slowly fade with time. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds could abate for some of the nice evening that’s probable. Dew points only slowly increase toward muggier levels (above 60F) and breezes continue to diminish. Low temperatures should bottom out in the mid-50s to low 60s, suburbs to downtown. Some fog and drizzle is possible. Confidence: Medium

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Saturday): Showers/drizzle are possible — especially in the morning — and rising dew points (toward the mid-60s) remind us it’s been too muggy lately. We could feel quite sticky by later in the day. We still may get into the low-to-mid 70s but this could vary a little, depending on wind strength and amount of sunshine. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Clouds and any isolated shower chances should gradually diminish overnight, with low temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Sunshine should return. Brightness levels may oscillate but any periodic clouds should slowly decrease. Mugginess could approach tropical levels again, with a 70-degree dew point reading in sight — but hopefully not exceeded. High temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s could possibly feel near 90. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: Lightly southerly breezes and mainly clear skies are possible. Perhaps even slightly decreasing mugginess. Cannot promise the moon but it could be acceptably comfortable later to view the Draconid meteor shower (possibly more active than usual). Low temperatures should cool slightly, into the mid-60s to around 70 degrees. Confidence: Medium

Warmth and mugginess may continue Monday and Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. We can’t completely rule out a stray shower or storm. Of the two days, the holiday may have more heat, humidity and sunshine, with heat index values near 90 not being out of the question. Temperatures roughly in the mid-80s Monday could decrease to low 80s Tuesday, as clouds move in and dew points possibly lower just a tad (into the still-muggy mid-60s). We’ll watch how clouds, temperatures and mugginess trend together for a more confident forecast as we get closer. Confidence: Medium