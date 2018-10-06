

Draken Harald Hårfagre arrives at the Wharf in D.C. (John Sonderman via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

8/10: Humidity is building back in and warmth will follow, but today isn’t too bad.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs: 73-78.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 60s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Highs: 83-88.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Our wind direction is about to turn and that’s a harbinger of warmer weather on the way. It’s a bit of a “dirty” high pressure building in, which means plenty more of those clouds we’ve gotten so used to of late. With some luck we’ll see plenty of sun as well, even if it’s a bit periodic. It does seem likely that we stay dry for a while, which is certainly good news these days.

Today (Saturday): Much like yesterday we start the day rather cloudy, but with time there should be some breaks developing. Unlike yesterday, when we had a wind off the water, today it begins to come back from a warmer direction. We’ll notice increasing temperatures and humidity with time. Clouds should help keep temperatures from getting too warm, but we must keep remembering it is October! Readings should generally aim for the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Humidity levels are up and that keeps overnight lows from falling much. Skies seem likely to be mostly cloudy, although some clearer times are possible, especially in the evening. Some patchy fog may develop overnight as the temperature tries to meet the dew point. Lows range across the mid-and-upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Sunday): It should tend to be clearer than not through most of the day, although periodic cloudiness may occur as well, especially south and east of the city. High pressure is building in once again, so temperatures should head well into the 80s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: With dew points near 70, you’ll be wondering if August has returned. Nope. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy. A touch or two of fog is again possible. Lows are near 70 and into the low 70s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Columbus Day (Monday) is going to feel more like Labor Day, or Memorial Day, or Independence Day. Anyway. Warm, humid, maybe a late-day shower or storm. Skies are partly cloudy as highs reach the mid-80s, perhaps upper 80s in a few spots. Confidence: Medium

Not much change for Tuesday. There’s some indication we could see an increase in clouds as a front gets hung up in the region. If so, it could be a little cooler than Monday. Otherwise, rather similar. Still no sign of fall... Confidence: Medium