TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: I don’t mind sunny and 80s for my October weekends. I DO mind dew points in the 70s however.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Becoming sunnier, warmer. Highs: Mid-80s.

Tonight: Mild and muggy. Lows: Near 70 to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Variably cloudy, slight chance of PM storm. Highs: Mid-80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The humidity returned yesterday, and today it’s time for the warmth. If you’re into that sort of thing, I guess you’re in luck. If you’re in a building that’s already turned off the air conditioning, you’re out of luck. Warm and humid sticks around through midweek, but not expecting much more than a pop-up shower or storm until rain chances rise Wednesday night into Thursday as some tropical trouble could affect our region.

Today (Sunday): Low clouds and fog are likely again this morning but should mix out more quickly today than yesterday, leaving us with mostly sunny skies as we approach midday and into the afternoon. That sun makes a difference too, pushing afternoon highs into the mid-80s. If I’m honest, it’s likely going to feel downright muggy at times, with light winds from the south pushing dew points into the uncomfortable low 70s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Starting the night partly cloudy, we’re likely to see lower clouds and fog build once again with this humid air mass in place, and little to no wind during the overnight hours to mix it up. As such, it’s mild and muggy overnight, with lows near 70 to the mid-70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Columbus Day): For those of us fortunate to have the day off, it’s unfortunate pool season has ended. The low clouds are again quick to burn off, but are likely replaced by cumulus clouds building in the heat of the day, leaving us partly sunny overall with highs back into the mid-80s. Just a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: No surprises here, with low clouds and fog on the rise as we move deeper into the overnight, as the humid air falls still. Lows only drop back to the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

The low clouds and fog may be a bit slower to burn off again on Tuesday, leading to a slightly cloudier and cooler day on the whole. Temperatures should still manage the upper 70s and low 80s for highs. Skies stay partly to mostly cloudy overnight with low in the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

We’re still warm and humid on Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies, highs in the low-to-mid 80s, and the chance of a few afternoon showers. We’ll need to watch a front approaching from the west and possibly a tropical system to our south, either of which could increase our rain chances Wednesday night or Thursday. Confidence: Low-Medium