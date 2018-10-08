

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at the Baltimore Fleet Week and Air Show, Oct. 7. (John Sonderman via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

6/10: It feels more like Labor Day than Columbus Day, but some may enjoy summer hanging on.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny and muggy, possible p.m. shower. Highs: 80-85.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 65-70.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, warm. Highs: 80-85.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’re in the summerlike 80s until Thursday, when moisture from Tropical Storm Michael might drench us. But then a cold front will blow the warm air and tropical moisture away, ushering in crisp autumn air by the weekend.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Monday): Not unlike the past couple days, we may have some morning low clouds and fog before sunshine breaks through. Once it does, temperatures shoot up into the toasty 80s. It’s humid as well, thanks to light winds from the southeast. During the afternoon and into early evening, a pop-up shower or thundershower can’t be ruled out. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies and very mild — as lows only fall to the mid-60s in our cooler spots to near 70 downtown. Toward morning, some patchy fog is possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): After some low clouds and spotty morning fog, it’s another partly sunny, warm and muggy day. Highs take off toward the low to mid-80s. Like Monday, some widely scattered showers could pop up in the afternoon but most areas stay dry. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: It’s another partly cloudy and summery night. Air conditioners keep humming thanks to moderately high humidity and temperatures struggling to fall below 70. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday is more or less a repeat of Monday and Tuesday and, perhaps, the last chance to feel true summerlike warmth for a while. Highs are back into the 80s and there is a slight chance of a late-day shower. Shower chances increase overnight, with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Showers and perhaps a period of heavy rainfall are likely Thursday into Friday due to both the arrival of a cold front and the remnants of Michael. The exact timing of the rainfall still needs to pinned down — it could focus during the day Thursday and end Thursday night or could hold more toward later on Thursday into Friday. Either way, temperatures will begin to trend down, with highs in the 70s to near 80 on Thursday falling to the 60s Friday. Confidence: Medium

The weekend has the potential to be a great one, especially for folks who have been longing for cooler, fall-like weather. Highs both days should only be in the 60s under sunny skies, with overnight lows into the 40s in our cooler locations to near 50 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High