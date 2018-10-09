

Walkers along the C&O Canal near Harpers Ferry, W.Va. (Matthew Benson)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

4/10: Morning moisture, clinging cloud cover, and hindering humidity

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: AM drizzle, fog, partly sunny PM, muggy. Highs: 80-85.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Lows: 67-72.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, muggy. Highs: 82-86.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Our summer situation has only three days left before a massive cool front sweeps in an autumnal arrival for our weekend. Lots of moisture around in the air (muggy, drizzle, fog, clouds) today through tomorrow keeps those humidity levels elevated as we aim to peak in the unseasonably warm 80s each afternoon. The remnants of Michael converge with the big cold front for a rainy day Thursday that could linger into early Friday before our dramatically different cool, fall-like weekend. It’s finally happening!

Today (Tuesday): Morning drizzle, clouds and patchy dense fog should burn off later in the morning to yield mixed sky conditions that lean partly sunny and warming temperatures into the lower 80s again. Light breezes from the south continue to pump in the humidity and offer that muggy summery feeling (dew points run in the mid-upper 60s). Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy and warm with lows only near 70. Light winds from the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly cloudy, muggy and warm again with highs in the lower to middle 80s by afternoon, but a few showers are possible that could disrupt the peak warmth a bit. Light winds keep blowing from a southerly direction. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and very muggy with lows near 70 or into the low 70s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday should feature rain arriving at some point either during the morning or by midday, and it could be heavy at times into Thursday night with some breezier winds too. Muggy conditions continue with mostly cloudy skies as highs reach the upper 70s. Confidence: Medium

Friday might see some lingering morning rain, but then clearing and cooler conditions take over as we step into more autumn weather. Highs Friday afternoon should only be in the 60s to maybe touching 70 and dew points nose dive into the 50s and then 40s late in the day. Friday night should be mostly clear and crisply cool with suburb lows in the 40s and near 50 right in the city. Confidence: Medium

Our first autumn weather weekend delivers partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 60s and mostly clear Saturday night with lows in the 40s. Clouds may increase Sunday evening into night with a risk for shower. Confidence: Medium