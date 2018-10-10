TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT



5/10: Another one to savor for those holding on to summer’s last gasp. For the rest of us, it’s just another day of autumn delayed.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Warm and humid. Highs: Low 80s.

Tonight: Scattered showers possible. Lows: Low 70s to near 70.

Tomorrow: Chance of scattered AM showers, steadier PM rain. Highs: Upper 70s to near 80.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Done with summer? We’ve got another summery day today before we transition slightly cooler tomorrow. Rain chances increase tomorrow into tomorrow night as a cold front teams up with the remnants of what’s currently Hurricane Michael. And then we get our first real push of autumn air Friday into the weekend, with cool highs only in the 60s.

Today (Wednesday): Once again, onshore flow means low clouds and fog this morning gradually give way to partly sunny skies by afternoon. Light winds from the south lock the humid air in place, with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Could see scattered showers later this evening and overnight as a cold front approaches from the west. With the moist air and mostly cloudy skies, lows only drop to the low 70s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): The chance of scattered showers remains during the morning as the approaching cold front merges with moisture streaming up from Michael to our south. Steadier rain is possible during the afternoon into evening, with an embedded thunderstorm or two, as the core remnants of Michael get closer. Highs should reach the upper 70s to near 80 with tropical humidity and overcast skies. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow night: Rain is likely during the evening into the overnight, and it could be moderate at times for some of us, although the heaviest rain probably stays south and east of the metro area. Lows fall to near 60 as winds shift to come from the northwest during the night. Confidence: Low-Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Any rain should taper early Friday morning leaving us with brightening skies, but gusty winds from the northwest and cool highs only in the 60s. Wind diminish Friday night, and with mostly clear skies temperatures tumble toward lows in the 40s to near 50. The weekend continues cool with partly sunny skies, morning temperatures rising into the 50s, and afternoon highs in the 60s. Confidence: Medium