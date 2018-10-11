* Flash flood watch for our southeastern areas this afternoon and tonight *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

4/10: Approaching Michael brings bursts of rain but breaks the cycle of heat for which few complain.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Increasing showers, some heavy. Very humid. Highs: 75-79

Tonight: Showers end with gusty winds developing. Lows: 55-59

Tomorrow: Clearing and windy. Highs: 63-69

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Before we witness some truly autumnlike weather, we have some stormy conditions to endure first. Showers with some locally heavy rain bursts dominate today, increasing this afternoon and evening. Cooler air finally arrives Friday, but is marred by gusty winds. Saturday is less than perfect with plenty of clouds and the risk of a few showers. At last, Sunday is our reward with cool, dry and calm conditions. But clouds and showers return Monday and Tuesday.

Today (Thursday): Showers are possible all day as tropical moisture funnels into the area. Locally heavy downpours could develop, especially later in the day and in areas southeast of Washington. Winds are light from the south. It is still steamy but at least highs are only in the mid- to upper 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers remain frequent through the evening and some could still produce spells of heavy rain — especially in our southeastern areas. Rainfall totals likely vary from less than an inch northwest of the Beltway, to around an inch inside the Beltway, to 1 to 3 inches in our southeastern areas. Winds build steadily shifting to out of the the northwest and are likely to gust over 30 mph by morning. Lows drop to the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Friday): The center of Michael should be pushing offshore early with wind gusts from the northwest reaching 30 to 40 mph. We should dry out quickly, with increasing sunshine as the day wears on. Temperatures are on the cool side, with highs in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies clear and cool air really gets the upper hand with lows ranging through the 40s to near 50 downtown; almost makes you shiver! Confidence: Medium-High



Pedestrians cross K Street NW in Washington as a rain shower passes through the district during the evening rush hour on Tuesday. (Robert Miller/The Washington Post)

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday looks like a bit of a let down for now. Clouds increase early and a few light showers are possible, at least through the morning and probably into early afternoon. The clouds keep it quite cool with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s. Skies clear in the evening allowing a glimpse of the crescent moon on the western horizon. Lows again fall into the 40s. Confidence: Medium

While Sunday starts off chilly, temperatures climb steadily to top out in the low to mid-60s. Scattered clouds may increase in the afternoon but should not mar the day, which feels firmly like fall. Overnight lows slip to upper 40s to low 50s under partly clouds skies. Confidence: Low-Medium

Monday is back to mostly cloudy skies but with a little luck showers hold off until evening. Highs are mainly in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium