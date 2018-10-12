

U.S. Capitol on a sunny fall day. (C Buoscio via Flickr)

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Blustery but mostly bright. Daytime highs: Low to mid-60s.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Shower late night? Lows: 40s to around 50.

Saturday: Morning showers possible. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60.

Sunday: Partly sunny, less breeze. Highs: Near 60 to low 60s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Ready for a season change? A markedly cooler weather pattern is here. The coming days give us a break from our record number of 80-degree days. Maybe we’re even done? We can dry out, for the most part, too. No major rains or downpours expected, just an occasional mention of showers.

Today (Friday): Autumnal! It’s blustery behind Michael, but with generally bright and dry conditions. Your body may not be used to wind chills! When combining the air temperature with gusty morning winds (perhaps near 35 mph at times), it could feel briefly like it’s in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. It’s less windy as the afternoon progresses. By late afternoon we may see our temperatures rebound slightly, into the low to mid-60s. Can’t rule out some passing clouds and an isolated shower. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Clouds increase, with shower chances also increasing as the night wears on. Well north and west of town, in very high elevations, snowflakes could mix in with these rain showers. No accumulation, since low temperatures should stay well above freezing even in the coldest spots. Most locations in our area are more like upper 30s to upper 40s, coldest suburbs to city center. Luckily, northwesterly breezes die down to 10 mph or a bit lower. There’s a nippiness watch in effect! Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): Showers shouldn’t last past noon, as it looks now. Clouds may decrease in the afternoon, giving us some of the day to salvage. Northwesterly breezes kick up again to 10 mph or so, making mid-50s to near 60 degrees feel a couple degrees cooler. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Our coolest night of this autumnal streak may be upon us. Skies try for a mostly clear night, but I don’t want to over-promise. As the jet stream comes closer to us in the autumn, small weather systems gain the ability to move nearer and clip us quickly — even if just with cloud cover. Assuming it’s clear, check out the crescent moon by looking west! If winds completely calm, our low temperatures may range from the upper 30s to mid-40s (downtown). Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Temperatures slowly but surely aim to rebound toward an afternoon in a near 60 to low 60s range. Breezes also should stay under control! Fingers crossed. Let’s enjoy some October weather, right? Clouds could bubble up by midday and into afternoon, but we think it stays dry. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Temperatures may steady or slowly rise overnight, mainly hovering in the low to mid-50s, as southwesterly breezes potentially help usher in slightly milder air. Clouds may increase, and so do chances for showers as the night progresses. Confidence: Low-Medium

Clouds and some showers are possible Monday and Tuesday. Slight warmth, breeziness, and even a touch of mugginess can’t be ruled out as we start the week, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 on Monday. Then we cool off for Tuesday. Near 60 to mid-60s might be all we achieve during that day. We’ll watch how it all comes together — and when — for a more confident forecast as we get closer. Confidence: Low-Medium