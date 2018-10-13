

Sunshine from a Metro platform. (kelly bell photography via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: We kind of skipped past the nicest part of fall, but this is better than 80s...

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: AM shower possible. Increasingly sunny. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy frost possible. Lows: Mid-30s to mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny. Upper 50s to lower 60s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’ll see a bit of the roller coaster of fall in the days ahead. Cool weather this weekend briefly turns almost warm on Monday (don’t worry, summer is really over). Then cool air comes back. While there are no major Arctic blasts on the horizon immediately, we should tend to stay cooler than not in the time ahead.

Today (Saturday): Most of the overnight activity should be ending but a few showers could linger into mid-morning or so. Clouds will break heading into the afternoon, but any sunshine won’t do a whole lot when it comes to warming us up. Many spots may struggle and fail to get out of the 50s. Highs are in the mid-50s to around 60. Winds are out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Last night’s cold potential was held in check by increasing clouds and wind mixing the air. We don’t really deal with either of those things tonight, so temperatures should head even lower. Lows range from about the mid-30s to mid-40s. Some frost is possible in the typical spots for such north and west of the city. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Sunday): This is the pick of the weekend, although it does remain on the cool side. Skies should be mostly sunny through much or all of the day. There could be some increase in clouds late. Highs are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: At this point we’ve had fairly consistent return flow from the south for a while, so dew points are up slightly. You probably won’t feel the humidity, but it does keep temperatures up at night, and also adds some additional cloudiness to our skies. Lows range from the upper 40s to mid-50s as a south wind blows lightly. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

We spend the day on Monday out ahead of the next cold front. Skies start off mostly sunny and high temperatures should end up near 70 or into the low 70s. A few showers are possible, but the best shot of rain may come after dark when the front passes. Confidence: Medium-High

Showers could linger into Tuesday morning as the front sinks off to our south. Cooler air is filtering back into the area, so highs should top out in the 60s as sunshine returns in the afternoon on a northwest wind. Confidence: Medium-High