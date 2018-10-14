

A gorgeous fall day on H Street NE. (angela n. via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: Could stand to see more sun, but still a swell, seasonable day.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, isolated shower? Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Lows: Low-to-mid 50s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, warmer, a few showers. Highs: Low-to-mid 70s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Welcome back, Fall! Now, I love summer as much as the next guy, but there’s just something special about the first days of fall when you can throw on jeans and a hoodie. Summer makes a weak comeback attempt tomorrow, but is pushed back by another cold front bringing showers tomorrow evening, followed by a reinforcing shot of cool autumn air through midweek.

Today (Sunday): High pressure battles moisture flowing up from the south, leading to a battle of clouds and sun. We should see a bit of both, although It’s likely clouds win out overall. And we can’t rule out a sprinkle or isolated shower. Temperatures stay on the cool side, rising through the 40s this morning with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds are light and swing from the south during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: As the warm front comes through, we’ll see the chance for a few showers, especially after midnight. Overcast skies and light winds from the south help keep temperatures up, with lows only falling to the low-to-mid 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): We’re on the warm side of the warm front, as temperatures surge back into the low-to-mid 70s for afternoon highs. Otherwise a few showers are possible under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: The evening into overnight brings a better chance of scattered showers as the cold front passes by. Behind it, another surge of cool and dry air starts to arrive, with overnight winds turning a bit breezy from the northwest. Look for lows in the low-to-mid 50s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

The cold lingers close enough to the south for a chance of an isolated shower Tuesday morning. Aside from that it’s a basic fall day with partly sunny skies and temperatures topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s. Tuesday night skies are partly to mostly cloudy, with lows down to the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

By Wednesday, high pressure building in from the west starts to brighten our forecast. Partly to mostly sunny skies emerge as highs warm into the low-to-mid 60s. An increasing breeze is likely to swirl some of those leaves showing hints of color as well. Confidence: Medium