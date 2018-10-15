TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

6/10: Despite the clouds and small rain chance, the highs in the low 70s are quite pleasant.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Small chance of showers, mainly early and late. Highs: 70-75.

Tonight: Showers likely. Lows: 48-54.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly sunny. Highs: Near 60.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today is the warmest day of the week and likely the only one warmer than normal. The rest of the week, highs most days hover around 60 — about 5 to 10 degrees below normal. Cold fronts passing through Monday night and Saturday will each bring the chance of some showers — but they should mostly be light and short-lived.

Today (Monday): Mild breezes from the south at 10 to 15 mph (gusts to 20) push high temperatures up to 70 to 75, but also draw in clouds and the chance of showers. Shower chances, around 40 percent, focus early this morning and again toward the evening. Overall, it’s not a bad day as it’s dry more often than not. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: There’s a 60 percent chance of showers during the evening and overnight hours, but the showers should be scattered and short-lived, only amounting to 0.1 to 0.25 inches in most spots. Skies are cloudy, with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Clouds gradually decrease and by the afternoon it should become partly to mostly sunny. Highs are right around 60, with a light to moderate breeze from the north around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are partly cloudy, except perhaps mostly cloudy in our southern areas, and it’s chilly. Lows range from near 40 in our cooler locations to the upper 40s downtown. Confidence: Medium



Some fall color beginning to appear at Shenandoah National Park, Oct. 13 (ESMIller59 via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday through Friday should feature partly to mostly sunny and dry days, notably cooler than normal, especially Thursday. Highs Wednesday are near 60 and only in the mid-50s on Thursday, following the passage of another cold front. By Friday, highs rebound into the low 60s. Nighttime lows are particularly chilly, dipping into the low 40s in the city and 30s in the suburbs. Yes, some patchy frost does seem possible Thursday and especially Friday mornings. Confidence: Medium-High

The week’s third cold front sweeps through the region Saturday, likely in the morning, when some showers are possible. It’s not a washout — with highs 60-65. Sunday probably ends up variably cloudy, blustery and cold, with highs only in the 50s. Overnight lows are mostly in the 40s. Confidence: Medium