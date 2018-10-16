

A happy doggo at the H Street Festival on Saturday. (Angela N./Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

8/10: We’ll be able to tag some welcome sunshine on this very autumnal status update today.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Becoming partly sunny, cooler. Highs: 59-63.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Lows: 42-50.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 60-65.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The gray weather is behind us, and several cool, fall-like days are lined up. It’s cooler today with clouds, but mostly sunny skies arrive tomorrow along with breezier behavior. Thursday could be downright chilly. Showers return Friday night, but the weekend is not a wash.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Tuesday): Morning clouds, maybe an early-morning shower especially south and east, with partly sunny skies by midday and afternoon. We stay cooler with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s as very low humidity dries us out. Light winds blow from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows ranging broadly from the low 40s in the outer suburbs to right near 50 in the city. Light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer weather catapults Wednesday to one of our nicer days of the week. Look for highs in the lower to middle 60s, but the winds pick up a bit at 10-15 mph from the west, with higher gusts at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, slightly breezy and turning colder with lows ranging from the upper 30s in the outer suburbs to the lower to middle 40s in the city. Patchy frost is possible in the outer suburbs on this crisp night. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday features a colder blast from Canada. The skies at least stay on the mostly sunny side as temperatures struggle to achieve only the lower to middle 50s for highs. Thursday night should be our chilliest night of the workweek, with middle 30s in the suburbs to low 40s in the city. Patchy frost is possible in the outer suburbs. Confidence: Medium

Friday looks sunny in the morning and partly sunny in the afternoon with warmer lower 60s for highs. Clouds thicken Friday night ahead of our next cold front, with scattered showers showing up, too. Confidence: Medium

The weekend offers mixed conditions, with a cloudy, showery start Saturday morning, lingering clouds Saturday afternoon, a strong cold front Saturday night and then a colder, crisp day Sunday. Saturday’s highs should manage the lower to middle 60s with lows in the 40s Saturday night, along with brisk, breezy conditions, partly cloudy skies and colder wind chills. Sunday gets only into the 50s with mostly sunny skies. And look out Sunday night — it could be our first chance for some outer suburb locations, like Dulles, to hit the freezing mark. Confidence: Medium