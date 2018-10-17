

Blue skies and fair-weather clouds over the Securities and Exchange Commission on Saturday. (angela n. via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

9/10: Becoming bright, and a bit milder too. Hard to find much fault besides a sometimes gusty breeze.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: Mid-to-upper 60s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lows: Upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, cool. Highs: Low-to-mid 50s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Fall is finally hitting its stride in and around D.C. We’ve got plenty of sun over the next few days, with fluctuating temperatures and some cool breezes, too. Next chance of showers is Friday night into Saturday, but those should clear out later Saturday before a bright, breezy, and cool Sunday.

Today (Wednesday): Skies turn mostly sunny this morning, and with a milder wind from the west we should see highs head for the mid-to-upper60s. Those westerly winds are rather breezy at around 10-20 mph with some higher gusts, turning more from the northwest toward evening. Confidence: High

Tonight: Winds remain breezy from the northwest as another shot of cool air arrives. Lows sink all the way to the upper 30s to mid-40s under mostly clear skies, with some areas of frost possible in our outer suburbs. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): We’re on the east side of high pressure centered over the Midwest. So that means mostly sunny skies and a continued breeze out of the northwest around 10-15 mph, with highs only reaching the low-to-mid 50s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: High pressure settles in more squarely overhead. That leads to lighter winds as skies stay mostly clear. The result is an even chillier night with lows down to the mid-30s to near 40, and again some areas of frost possible in our suburbs. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Mostly sunny skies Friday morning turn partly cloudy during the afternoon, as the center of high pressure slides off to our east. A light wind from the south helps get afternoon highs back to near 60, followed by a chance of showers Friday night with warmer lows near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

A cold front keeps the chance of showers going Saturday morning, before rain chances diminish during the afternoon, as highs manage the low-to-mid 60s despite mostly to partly cloudy skies. Look for partly cloudy and breezy conditions Saturday night, with perhaps a passing shower before lows dip to the 40s. And then winds continue rather breezy from the northwest on Sunday, with plenty of sun, but highs only in the 50s. Confidence: Medium