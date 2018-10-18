

Late afternoon in Grant Circle, Washington, D.C., Oct. 17. (Brian Moulton via Flickr)

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs: 52-56

Tonight: Clear, calm, frost possible in cooler areas. Lows: 32-40

Tomorrow: Sunny but clouds increase late. Highs: 59-63

FORECAST IN DETAIL

A stretch of cooler than normal days is welcome for most of us after some of the recent heat/humidity. It remains close to impossible to stay rain-free these days but showers should be light, brief and mainly limited to Friday night into Saturday morning. Frost is not out of the question in colder spots tonight and Sunday night, so those tropical potted plant may want to move inside.

Today (Thursday): Don’t let the bright sunny skies fool you, jackets are in order and likely will be all day as highs only reach the low to mid-50s. Northwest breezes gusting to 20 mph make it just that much more brisk — like the 40s much of the day (even 30s in the morning). Confidence: High

Tonight: Clear skies and calm winds are a perfect combo for rapidly dropping temperatures. Lows are mainly in the mid- to upper 30s, with some colder spots in the suburbs possibly reaching the freezing mark, so gardeners be warned. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): The sunny morning does a good job of warming things up after the chilly start. Most areas reach the lower 60s before clouds start to increase later in the afternoon. Southwest breezes are quite light. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: The evening is cloudy but showers should hold off until well after midnight. Once they do arrive they are mainly very light and scattered. Lows hold in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday starts off pretty gloomy with scattered showers but a brisk northwest wind kicks in by midday drying the area out. Clouds break up enough in the afternoon to improve one’s mood and push highs up to the low to mid-60s. Overnight remains breezy and mainly clear with lows ranging through the 40s. Confidence: Medium

Sunshine is back in full force Sunday but the cold air continues to surge into the area and highs struggle to do better than the low to mid-50s. Clear and calm conditions overnight lead to lows in the mid- to upper 30s and the risk of frost in coldest areas.. Confidence: Medium-High

Monday is another spectacularly sunny day but highs are parked in the mid-50s once again. In perspective, those highs will be pretty nice in a couple months. Confidence: Medium-High