9/10: Shake off the early chill and any late-day clouds … we’ve got plenty of Friday splendor to enjoy in between. [Camden, CWG]

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Slight breeze. Highs: Low-to-mid 60s.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Showers later? Lows: Near 50 to mid-50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Shower? Highs: Mid-to-upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Windy? Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Get outside! Today may be the best day of this forecast. Pleasant October conditions and lots of sun! It’s still comfortable tomorrow but also a bit cloudier if tonight’s showers don’t fully exit as we wish they would. Sunday could feel like early December! Brrr.

Today (Friday): It may be rather frosty in spots this morning. Eventually, temperatures rise toward afternoon low-to-mid 60s. If 10-15 mph southerly breezes get going earlier than forecast, we could actually see some upper 60s. Sunshine warms us effectively! Eat lunch outside if you can. Clouds may increase later in the afternoon, but nothing major as it appears now. We’ll watch it. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Evening skies could cloud over pretty quickly, but try to find some breaks for some Orionid meteors, which will be peaking overnight. Any showers may wait until middle night through pre-dawn hours. They should stay light and scattered — meaning not an organized shield of rain more guaranteed to get everyone wet. Fairly steady southwesterly breezes near 10 mph could help buoy downtown temperatures in the mid-50s. Upper 40s to near 50 degrees is more likely in cooler spots away from the Beltway. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Clouds may dominate the morning hours but slowly more sunshine should emerge into the afternoon. Scattered showers can’t be ruled out early, but nothing too heavy or widespread expected. Noticeable westerly breezes may blow around 15 mph at times, making low-to-mid 60s feel a couple degrees cooler. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A period of clouds and a couple of showers could move through during the evening hours, but chances are fairly low. Clouds should slowly decrease overnight, as breezes slowly increase (over 15 mph from the northwest by dawn). By just before sunrise, we should see mid-40s downtown, with readings around 40 possible north and west of town. Subtract around 5 degrees for wind chills near dawn! Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: It could be windy and very chilly. Morning wind chills in the upper 30s can’t be ruled out, with northwesterly breezes around 20 mph possible. Upper 40s to low 50s may be our high temperatures! We’ll keep an eye on this as we get closer. Outside of some midday “self-destruct” sunshine that bubbles up warmer air from the ground into a cold pocket of air above us — creating some cloud cover — we really should have a fairly bright day. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: We could see another round of frost and freezes, as skies clear and northwesterly breezes slowly calm in the pre-dawn hours. Most spots before sunrise should hover in the 30s, with upper 30s possible in the warmest locations near downtown. Confidence: Medium

Sunshine and southerly breezes may start a slight warming trend Monday into Tuesday. Just periodic clouds both days, as it appears now, with generally sunny skies and moderate west-southwest breezes near 10 mph. Mid-50s to near 60 may feel tolerable for Monday, warmer mid-to-upper 60s are possible on Tuesday. Rain chances should remain low. We’ll tweak details, if necessary, as we get closer! Confidence: Medium