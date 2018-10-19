Do rainbows have ghosts? If you have ever seen a fogbow, then odds are your answer is “yes.”
Although it sounds crazy, fogbows are a real thing — and form in a similar fashion to rainbows. But unlike rainbows, these ghostly white fogbows are pale in comparison — quite literally!
Ordinary rainbows occur when light enters a water droplet. Sunlight is a mix of all colors — but because they are all jumbled together, our eyes cannot pick out individual shades. But each color of light travels at slightly different speeds. When each beam shines through a raindrop, they slow down at different rates. This attenuation helps to bend, or refract, the light — splitting it up into the different colors we see and casting a brilliantly vivid arc of color across the sky.
But with a fogbow, the water droplets are much more minuscule. After all, fog is a much finer, smaller mist. This results in less refraction. That means a narrower range of colors and a dimmer, softer light.
I captured this remarkable fogbow on Aug. 17 aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy in the Arctic Ocean. The Healy is 420 feet long; commissioned in 1999, the ship is designed to break 4½ feet of ice continuously when operated at three knots. That means it is ideal for missions to the Arctic. I was privileged to travel among a team of 40 scientists from various institutions conducting a wide array of research in the fields of Arctic ecology, oceanography and atmospheric sciences.
We were near 72 degrees north when a persistent but thin fog bank rolled in. As the sun shone brightly through the elegant dewy veil, the sheet of fog provided a perfect backdrop for a gorgeous fogbow to emerge.
Ordinarily, fogbows are fleeting — as soon as the fog burns off, the ribbon of light vanishes. In this case, the fog never mixed out. A winter-chilled ocean juxtaposed against 24 hours of daylight meant the milky-white bow was not going anywhere in a hurry, sticking around from noontime through 11 p.m. The water droplets, meanwhile, were puny — only close to 100 microns across, a tenth of a millimeter in diameter.
The photo, taken from the bridge six floors up, depicts the entire fogbow — all 360 degrees of it. When one is up high enough, they can see the full ring of a rainbow or other atmospheric optical phenomenon. At ground level, we just see a cutoff arc. But in the middle of the bow, you might notice something a bit extra. This bull’s-eye is special, known to meteorologist as a “glory.”
Scientists are still unsure what causes it, though it probably has to do with diffraction. In any case, my shadow is surrounded by ripples of light — much as you would see around an airplane shadow projected onto a cloud below surrounded by a halo.
Although the fog that produced the fogbow presented scenes of serene beauty, it was also a harbinger of danger. With dew points below freezing and temperatures close to 30, this was an example of freezing fog — fog that freezes an exposed object upon contact. This led to a layer of rime ice quickly building up on all outdoor surfaces — turning the ship’s weather platform into a virtual skating rink. On the ocean, it is not so bad. But on land, this slick glaze can pose a formidable threat to motorists and travelers.
While I can confirm there was no pot of gold waiting for me at the end of the fogbow, we did happen to run into some pretty social walruses perched on a picturesque blue iceberg.
So next time you see a fog bank roll in, keep an eye to the sky. You may just see something remarkable.