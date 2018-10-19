Do rainbows have ghosts? If you have ever seen a fogbow, then odds are your answer is “yes.”

Although it sounds crazy, fogbows are a real thing — and form in a similar fashion to rainbows. But unlike rainbows, these ghostly white fogbows are pale in comparison — quite literally!

Ordinary rainbows occur when light enters a water droplet. Sunlight is a mix of all colors — but because they are all jumbled together, our eyes cannot pick out individual shades. But each color of light travels at slightly different speeds. When each beam shines through a raindrop, they slow down at different rates. This attenuation helps to bend, or refract, the light — splitting it up into the different colors we see and casting a brilliantly vivid arc of color across the sky.

But with a fogbow, the water droplets are much more minuscule. After all, fog is a much finer, smaller mist. This results in less refraction. That means a narrower range of colors and a dimmer, softer light.

I captured this remarkable fogbow on Aug. 17 aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy in the Arctic Ocean. The Healy is 420 feet long; commissioned in 1999, the ship is designed to break 4½ feet of ice continuously when operated at three knots. That means it is ideal for missions to the Arctic. I was privileged to travel among a team of 40 scientists from various institutions conducting a wide array of research in the fields of Arctic ecology, oceanography and atmospheric sciences.



A fogbow photographed Aug. 17 aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy in the Arctic Ocean. (Matthew Cappucci)

We were near 72 degrees north when a persistent but thin fog bank rolled in. As the sun shone brightly through the elegant dewy veil, the sheet of fog provided a perfect backdrop for a gorgeous fogbow to emerge.

Ordinarily, fogbows are fleeting — as soon as the fog burns off, the ribbon of light vanishes. In this case, the fog never mixed out. A winter-chilled ocean juxtaposed against 24 hours of daylight meant the milky-white bow was not going anywhere in a hurry, sticking around from noontime through 11 p.m. The water droplets, meanwhile, were puny — only close to 100 microns across, a tenth of a millimeter in diameter.

The photo, taken from the bridge six floors up, depicts the entire fogbow — all 360 degrees of it. When one is up high enough, they can see the full ring of a rainbow or other atmospheric optical phenomenon. At ground level, we just see a cutoff arc. But in the middle of the bow, you might notice something a bit extra. This bull’s-eye is special, known to meteorologist as a “glory.”



A fogbow photographed Aug.17 aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy in the Arctic Ocean. (Matthew Cappucci)

Scientists are still unsure what causes it, though it probably has to do with diffraction. In any case, my shadow is surrounded by ripples of light — much as you would see around an airplane shadow projected onto a cloud below surrounded by a halo.

Although the fog that produced the fogbow presented scenes of serene beauty, it was also a harbinger of danger. With dew points below freezing and temperatures close to 30, this was an example of freezing fog — fog that freezes an exposed object upon contact. This led to a layer of rime ice quickly building up on all outdoor surfaces — turning the ship’s weather platform into a virtual skating rink. On the ocean, it is not so bad. But on land, this slick glaze can pose a formidable threat to motorists and travelers.

While I can confirm there was no pot of gold waiting for me at the end of the fogbow, we did happen to run into some pretty social walruses perched on a picturesque blue iceberg.

So next time you see a fog bank roll in, keep an eye to the sky. You may just see something remarkable.