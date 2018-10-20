

Some fall color showing up in Rockville. (John Brighenti via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

8/10: Comfortable temperatures and some nice sunshine!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: AM shower possible. Partly sunny. Highs: 64-69.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Rain or snow shower possible, turning windy. Lows: Near 40 to mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Shower possible. Windy and cool. Highs: Near 50.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Fall usually has a lot of ups and downs in the temperature department. Today they’re up, tomorrow down. A strong cold front passes through in the middle, and someone not too far away might even see a snowflake before all is said and done.

Today (Saturday): If you have outdoor activities that can happen either today or tomorrow, today seems like the wise choice. Some showers may hang out early, especially over southern Maryland. We’ll see at least a mix of clouds and sun much of the day, and perhaps a sunnier period during the midday into afternoon. We’ll see winds crank up a bit from the northwest in the afternoon as well, but colder air should lag a bit. Highs are mainly in the mid-and-upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Breezes continue into the evening, and we likely get a secondary pulse of wind with the main front overnight. A shower is possible as the front goes by, maybe even with a snowflake well northwest by sunrise. Lows range from near 40 to the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’ll look nice from the inside as skies are at least partly sunny and maybe even sunnier. Winds are up, though, and temperatures are chilly. Readings may not make it past the near 50 zone most spots. Winds are out of the northwest as high as 20 mph sustained, which should mean gusts to 30 or 35 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Winds die off a good deal with sunset. This should be a lot like Friday morning, with lows ending up in the near freezing to near 40 range across the area. Some frost and freeze is possible. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Much of the work week could be sunny, so we get it started off in the right way on Monday. Under those sun-filled skies, temperatures head toward 60. Winds are relatively light. Not bad, except for the Monday part. Confidence: Medium

Sunshine continues to rule into Tuesday. Temperatures are likely headed upward as well. Highs are in the mid-60s or thereabouts. Confidence: Medium