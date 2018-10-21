

Blue skies and some puffy clouds yesterday near Frederick, Md. (John Brighenti via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

5/10: It’s a sunny weekend day, so I can’t go too low, but stiff winds and crisp air are certainly not ideal.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny, blustery and cool. Highs: Near 50 to mid-50s.

Tonight: Calmer and cold. Lows: Mid-to-upper 30s.

Tomorrow: Sunny, a bit warmer. Highs: Upper 50s to near 60.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Cooler weather comes roaring back today on the heels of an overnight cold front. The bright sun is countered by a gusty chill today, before a warming trend and lighter winds tomorrow into Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies stick around through midweek, other than some scattered clouds, with a weak cold front on Tuesday.

Today (Sunday): It’s a mostly sunny day, so that’s nice, but it’s all downhill from there. Strong winds from the northwest, sustained around 20 mph with gusts near 30-40 mph through the late morning, add an extra chill to already chilly morning temperatures in the mid-40s to near 50 with an early sprinkle possible. The afternoon is still rather raw and breezy, but slightly improved with gusts near 30 mph and highs near 50 to the mid-50s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Winds diminish during the evening and overnight as high pressure nudges into the area. With a cool, dry air mass in place, and clear skies overhead, temperatures have no problem dropping after dark, and much of the metro area sees overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 30s. A few of the outer suburbs can expect to scrape some frost off their windows before heading to work in the morning. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): Temperatures slowly start to moderate as we head into the work week, and without the wind too. Mostly sunny skies and a light wind from the south-southwest help push temperatures into the upper 50s to near 60 for afternoon highs. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Cool and dry conditions continue. Skies turn partly cloudy as a disturbance starts to pass by to our north, with overnight lows ranging from near 40 to the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

A cold front slowly crosses the region on Tuesday, but we should get in another decently mild day before the colder air arrives. With little moisture, all the weak front can manage is some scattered clouds in an otherwise mostly sunny sky. Highs should reach the 60s before cooler air slowly filters in Tuesday night, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s under mostly clear skies. Confidence: Medium-High

We turn cooler again on Wednesday and you’ll notice a bit of a breeze once again as well. But not a bad day overall, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High