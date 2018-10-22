

Fall foliage starts to emerge in Rockville, Md., on Oct. 21. (John Brighenti/Flickr)

7/10: Still a chill in the air, but the sunshine and lack of wind make the afternoon feel much more pleasant compared to Sunday.

Today: Cold start, milder afternoon. Sunny. Highs: 55 to 60.

Tonight: Clear and crisp. Lows: 35-45.

Tomorrow: Sunny early, then increasing high clouds. Highs: 60 to 65.

Setting aside Saturday, this week looks as though it will be a tranquil one with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will tend to be on the cool side for late October, but still pleasant. Tuesday will probably be the week’s mildest day, with near-normal highs in the mid-60s. Otherwise, most afternoons reach only the 50s. The weather feature of greatest interest will be a possible coastal storm late Friday into the weekend.

Today (Monday): We get off to a frosty start with most areas in the 30s. By the afternoon, though, sunshine is pushing highs through the 50s to perhaps about 60 in a few spots. Calm winds in the morning become light out of the south in the afternoon, about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clear, calm and crisp, but because of gentle flow from the south, not as cold as the previous night. Lows range from the mid-30s in our colder areas to the mid-40s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This arguably will be the week’s nicest day. We’ll have a good deal of sunshine, and highs push up to the low-to-mid 60s, which is close to the average of 65. Some high clouds are likely to increase in the afternoon as a front approaches, and winds from the southwest may pick up a bit, reaching 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A cold front sweeps through the area but lacks moisture, so no rain is expected, just some mid- and high-level clouds. Winds from the northwest come in at 10 to 20 mph and lows are brisk, between 40 and 45. Confidence: Medium-High

Cool high pressure builds into the region Wednesday through Friday, giving us sunny cool days and clear, cold nights. Highs each day are 50 to 55 with nighttime lows in the frosty 30s. This should finally help move the fall foliage along. By late in the day Friday, clouds may start increasing. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday night to Saturday night, rain is possible depending on the specifics of a developing coastal storm. It’s not out of the question it’s a windswept, drenching and cold rain, but it’s also possible the storm tracks more out to sea. Temperature will depend on how rainy it is. Highs could only be in the 40s in a steady rain scenario, but 50s are more likely if the storm misses. Confidence: Medium

In the wake of any Saturday storm, variably cloudy, breezy and cool conditions are likely to move in for Sunday, with highs in the 50s and lows near 40. Confidence: Medium