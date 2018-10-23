

Fall leaves and afternoon shadows on Capitol Hill. (Brian Moulton via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

10/10: Absolutely awesome autumnal atmosphere.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs: 65-70.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 40-46.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cooler, breezy. Highs: Mid-to-upper 50s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We earn a one-day respite from below-normal temperatures, as today makes a run well into the 60s and perhaps near 70, before yet another cold front sweeps in tonight. Tomorrow and Thursday head back to the cool zone with highs in the 50s, and then clouds return later Friday ahead of a potentially ugly Saturday situation as a coastal storm threatens moderate to heavy rain.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny Nice Day status with temperatures peaking in the afternoon in the mid-to-upper 60s, with perhaps a few spots touching 70. Watch for a few high clouds to filter into the picture during the afternoon, with a bit of a breeze developing from the southwest around 10 mph. Enjoy this weather, as it’s the best of the week. Confidence: High

Tonight: Just a few clouds around as a dry cold front swings through. Otherwise, we’re mostly clear with lows by dawn down to the low-to-mid 40s. Winds shift to blow from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Another chunk of Canadian cooling careens into our region with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Breezy conditions and very low dew points make it feel colder at times. Those pesky winds blow from the northwest at 10-15 mph with higher gusts up to 20-30 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies and lighter winds allow temperatures to move back into the frost zone again. Lows range from the low 30s in the outer suburbs to around 40 in the city. Light winds blow from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph, becoming closer to calm late. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday is another cool and crisp autumn day with below-normal temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Highs range through the 50s with light breezes. Just a few clouds possible Thursday night with lows in the 30s to around 40. Confidence: High

Friday might run partly to mostly sunny in the morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon. It’s another cool day with highs only in the 50s. Friday night continues cloudy with a chance of rain by late. Confidence: Medium-High

For our final weekend of October, we’re looking at the increasing chance of a big coastal storm bringing moderate to heavy rain Saturday, with wind and raw temperatures in the 40s to near 50. However, the storm track isn’t etched in stone, and there’s still a chance we get more of a glancing blow than a direct hit, in which case highs might reach the 50s. Showers or rain could linger Saturday night with breezy conditions and lows in the upper 30s to 40s. Sunday looks unsettled, too, with mostly cloudy skies, a chance of scattered showers and highs only near 50. Confidence: Low-Medium