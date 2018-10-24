TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT



The October full moon, as seen yesterday over Washington. (George Jiang via Flickr)

6/10: One of those days where 50s and plentiful sunshine would garner a higher score, if it weren’t for the gusty breeze.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly to partly sunny, breezy. Highs: Mid-50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, diminishing winds. Lows: Mid-30s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, light winds. Highs: Mid-50s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Wasn’t yesterday just beautiful! We’re noticeably cooler today and breezy too, although still with plenty of sun. We’ll keep the sun tomorrow and lose the breeze, before clouds increase Friday ahead of a nor’easter that threatens moderate to heavy rain later Friday into Saturday.

Today (Wednesday): Temperatures swing back lower today with a wind chill as well. We’ll start in the 40s this morning, reaching highs in the mid-50s this afternoon under mostly to partly sunny skies. Winds gust from the north-northwest to near 30 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: With mostly clear skies and diminishing winds, evening temperatures drop steadily through the 40s, on their way to overnight lows mainly in the mid-30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Temperatures are about the same as today, with highs heading for the mid-50s, but they’ll feel quite a bit nicer with only a light breeze from the north. Add in mostly sunny skies and we’ve got ourselves a pleasantly cool fall day. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Skies turning partly cloudy are the first sign of an approaching storm that should still be well to our south. The clouds and increasing moisture in the air lead to slightly warmer lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Clouds continue to increase on Friday as a developing nor’easter approaches from the south. We should stay dry through early afternoon, with light winds and highs in the low-to-mid 50s, but rain could arrive during the mid-to-late afternoon. Rain is then likely Friday evening and overnight, and could be moderate to heavy at times, with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Temperatures should hold fairly steady on Saturday in the mid-40s to low 50s under cloudy skies, with gusty winds from the northeast. The main question is whether the main slug of rain exits during the early-to-mid-morning with just some lingering showers possible thereafter, or sticks around with moderate to heavy rain possible through a good part of the day. Clouds hang tough Saturday night as winds pick up and lows dip to near 40 to the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

A few scattered showers remain possible Sunday and Sunday night as more pockets of energy pass by overhead, with Sunday highs in the 50s. Confidence: Medium