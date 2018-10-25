

The Hunter's Moon rises on Oct. 24. (Kevin Wolf via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: Tsk-tsk, just too brisk but, with lots of sun, points are won.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, light winds. Highs: 52-56

Tonight: Increasing clouds and calm. Lows: 37-43

Tomorrow: Cloudy with rain developing by afternoon. Highs: 50-54

FORECAST IN DETAIL

While today is mainly sunny, soaking rain arrives Friday afternoon and continues into Saturday. The one positive is the storm may start pulling away Saturday morning, perhaps allowing us to salvage Saturday afternoon and Sunday for some drier outdoor activities. I guess we just resign ourselves to highs in the 50s for the foreseeable future, but I would like a refund on early fall’s normal 60s.

Today (Thursday): The day starts off chilly, but with plenty of sun, temperatures steadily rise. Highs only manage to get into the low to mid-50s, about 10 degrees below where they should be. High clouds are likely to increase in the afternoon to put a filter on the sunshine. Winds are light from the northwest. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds increase overnight, which helps to slow the temperature drop, but lows still end up in the upper 30s to low 40s. Calm winds help keep it from feeling any colder. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds keep it dark during the morning commute, but rains should hold off until afternoon. The rain wastes no time intensifying, likely complicating the evening commute. Highs are mainly stuck in the low 50s. Winds are light from the east. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Rain continues through the night and occasional moderate to heavy downpours are likely. Winds build from the northeast, with gusts in the 20-mph range. Overnight lows hold in the mid-40s for most areas. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday is no longer so clear cut, as the storm now looks likely to lift north of the area faster, with diminishing rains during the morning. While clearing is unlikely, afternoon showers should be few. By the time the rain exits, much of the area will likely have picked up one to two inches. Winds remain brisk, making highs in the low to mid-50s no picnic. Overnight is cloudy, with winds dying down and lows ranging through the 40s. Confidence: Medium

Clouds are hard to break out of on Sunday, but a few glimpses of sun are possible. Highs inch up to the mid- to upper 50s, which should feel better as we acclimate to our cooler fall weather. A weak disturbance pivots into the area overnight, bringing the likelihood of some scattered light showers. Lows are mainly in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

Monday is likely to have plenty of clouds, with showers expected to diminish in the morning. Highs should hold in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Low-Medium