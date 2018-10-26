TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

4/10: Salvage the morning hours if you can! With time, a nor’easter brings its usual precipitation and breezes.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Cloudy. Rain by afternoon. Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Tonight: Rain and breezes increase. Lows: Mid-40s to around 50.

Saturday: Rain slowly exits. Breezy. Highs: Low-to-mid 50s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Less breeze. Highs: Mid-50s to around 60.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Here comes our nor’easter. Rain starts today and it’ll last into early tomorrow. It may amount to nearly two inches in some spots. Our weather turns windy tonight and perhaps much of tomorrow, when we could see some late-day clearing. Luckily for Sunday’s Marine Corps Marathon, shower chances are low. We could even see some peeks of sun at times!

Today (Friday): Before clouds, rain and breezes completely take over our afternoon, we may have a portion of our morning hours to get our last outdoor activities or errands done. Still, tote that umbrella with you in case the rain arrives before late morning (it’s possible with coastal storm systems). As the overcast and increasingly damp afternoon progresses, rain and easterly breeze intensity slowly increase. We could see some lower 50s for high temperatures before the rain arrives in earnest, but some locations could get capped in the upper 40s. It’s possible temperatures rise a bit higher near midnight but that remains to be seen. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: We could see some occasional moderate to heavy downpours as the storm reaches peak locally. Breezes increase, too. By just before sunrise, northeasterly winds could be gusting around 20 mph range. Lows are mainly in the mid-40s to around 50. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): Rain coverage and intensity should wane during the morning hours, with probably not a whole lot falling during the day. Even persistent north-northwesterly winds near 15 mph should decrease around sunset. We might actually even see sunset, if clouds can clear during the late afternoon! You still may want to tote that small umbrella in case a couple showers move through. Midday high temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s will feel a bit clammy and wind chilled, so don’t forget to dress in a couple layers. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Clouds may make it hard to see all the stars clearly. We may even see one more round of showers move through. Nothing heavy or too long lasting though. Just have a hood available on that coat, if you’re out and about! Temperatures and breezes slowly decrease. Low temperatures range in the 40s for the region, with warmest spots likely downtown. Confidence: Medium



A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: It might end up more cloudy than not, but it may also be bright enough at times. High temperatures in the mid-50s to around 60 degrees appear possible. It’s a little bit of a chilly reprieve, and a bit closer to average temperatures this time of year, but we could still have a slight west-southwesterly breeze. A quick shower can’t be ruled out either, especially early. All in all, this is your outdoor activity day of the weekend. Try to enjoy! Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: We could see a round of showers — even some brief steady rain — into the later night hours. All in all, skies stay cloudy and we may want to grab a rain jacket if outside late. Steady southwesterly breezes around 5 mph may help buoy our overnight low temperatures in the mid-40s to around 50 degrees (downtown). Confidence: Low-Medium

Periodic clouds and even a couple showers can’t be ruled out Monday and perhaps Tuesday. As we get closer, we may have a better idea on timing and duration of any rain showers — it’s uncertain if they decisively move out before Monday morning rush hour, or pester us for a couple days. Somewhat noticeable west-northwest breezes near 15 mph are possible and they could chill our bodies a few degrees cooler than the 50s for high temperature readings on the thermometer. If you’ve pulled out that winter coat already, keep it handy, perhaps? Confidence: Low-Medium