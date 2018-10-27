TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

4/10: Slightly better than yesterday? Mostly because it’s a Saturday.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Rain tapering off to showers and drizzle before ending. Highs: 40s to near 50.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a shower, mainly west. Lows: Upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tomorrow: A window of sunshine? Highs: Mid-50s to near 60.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Sometimes fall can be dry around here, but when you’re in the zone, you’re in the zone. Today we slowly say goodbye to the first nor’easter of the cool season. We won’t have to wait long for a winterlike clipper to pass by. Given that it’s still October, this is just practice for winter to come. And we might actually end up with a nice little spell of weather headed into early next week.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Saturday): The nor’easter is beginning to pull away from the area this morning. Some banded precipitation may linger, especially north, but it will also head out of the area with time. We may stay on the damp side much of the day, with either some drizzle or occasional showers possible into afternoon. That should tend to wind down before sunset, though much or even any sunshine seems unlikely. Temperatures are around 50 in many spots, but they may get stuck deeper in the 40s north and west. It’s windiest pre-dawn in most spots, with winds decreasing to about 10 mph, and with higher gusts out of the north and northwest during the day. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Clouds stick around, but dry conditions should tend to win out at this point. A passing shower isn’t impossible overnight, especially west and over the mountains. Lows are in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Winds should continue to wane through the night. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend . ..

Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds may rule overall, but we do have a decent shot at midday sunshine. Even if not, it’s looking like good conditions to run a marathon. Highs should head for the mid-50s to around 60. Clouds increase again late in the day as a clipper system approaches. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A quick-moving and moisture-starved clipper system passes through the area. It’ll probably deliver a few showers through the night. It’s not impossible that someone sees snowflakes well north and west as the system winds down early Monday morning. Lows are near 40 to near 50. Confidence: Medium



A deer at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens. (Gary House via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

We should see some sunshine again on Monday. Always cause for celebration around here these days! Fairly tranquil overall. Highs are again in the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium

High pressure is building in, at least temporarily, through Tuesday. This should mean more sunshine and warming. Highs should rise above 60 in most spots, with near 60 to low 60s for highs. Confidence: Medium