

An autumn sunrise over Georgetown Friday morning. (Mark Andre via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: Today’s got potential, as long as you’re not looking for wall-to-wall sunshine!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, but nice. Highs: Upper 50s to near 60.

Tonight: A few evening showers, then mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Each of the next few days has a little something to offer those looking for a dose of nice fall weather. However, the total package doesn’t arrive until midweek. Still, we dry out today, the sun comes back tomorrow, by Tuesday we lose the wind, and by Wednesday we could be flirting with 70 degrees! That’s before the next cold front arrives Thursday into Friday.

Today (Sunday): Leftover moisture in the air likely leads to more clouds than sun today. But, then again, ANY sun is an improvement, so I’ll take it. Those running the Marine Corps Marathon likely won’t complain either, with dry weather this morning as temperatures rise through the 40s into the 50s. The sun we do get likely focuses on the midday and early afternoon as highs reach the upper 50s to near 60. Winds are from the west-southwest around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A clipper system approaching from the west brings the likelihood of scattered showers and a few wind gusts between about 6 p.m. and midnight. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies, a breeze from the south-southwest, and lows dropping to the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Monday): Two things return to start the workweek: sun (yay!), and wind (boo!). Skies turn partly sunny as drier air works in. Highs should manage the mid-50s to near 60, but feel noticeably cooler with winds from the northwest occasionally gusting near 25 mph during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds relax and conditions turn tranquil during the evening and overnight. As such, we’re going to get a little cooler as well. Lows dip to the mid-30s to near 40 under mostly clear skies. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

With high pressure overhead, expect plenty of sun-filled skies on Tuesday as you go about your daily activities. Throw on the shades and enjoy the budding fall colors, and you can do so with light winds as highs top out near 60. Southerly flow keeps us from seeing temperatures drop too far overnight, with mostly clear skies and lows in the mid-to-upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Southerly winds and sunshine team up for a quick shot of warmth on Wednesday. Skies stay mostly sunny and most areas see our nicest day in a while, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Surely plan for an outdoor lunch! We’re hopeful the next cold front, and any associated showers, hold off until Thursday. That would leave us mild and dry for trick-or-treating on Wednesday evening. Confidence: Medium