

Foliage emerging at Great Falls, Oct. 28. (George Jiang via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

5/10: Nice sunshine but cooler than average with an annoying wind.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, windy and cool. Highs: 54-58.

Tonight: Windy, breezy, cold. Lows: 35-40.

Tomorrow: Sunny, light winds. Highs: Near 60.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The week begins on a blustery note but, slowly but surely, winds ease and we warm up. By Wednesday, Halloween, highs are nearing 70. A cool front does knock temperatures back down on Friday, when we have our next chance of rain, and the weekend may end up on the brisk side.

Today (Monday): Lots of sunshine today, but it will feel colder than it looks outside. Highs reach the mid-50s or so, but, with winds sustained at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 25 to 30 mph, dress for highs in the 40s to near 50. Confidence: High

Today will be cooler than yesterday’s high of 62. The average high is 63.

Tonight: Skies are clear and winds slowly ease, becoming light after midnight. Lows range from the mid-30s in our colder areas to near 40 or so downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s just like Monday but about five degrees warmer and we lose much of the wind. After a cold start, highs rise up to around 60 in the afternoon. The breeze out of the west is only around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: It’s a clear, crisp fall night but, as the wind direction starts to come out of the south (at around 5 mph), not particularly cold. Lows range from the upper 30s in our colder areas to the upper 40s downtown Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, Halloween, looks like a clear winner — one of the top two days this week. We’ll have lots of sunshine and afternoon highs ranging from 65-70. Temperatures slowly fall back through the 60s in the evening, under clear skies — perfect trick-or-treating weather. Overnight lows range through the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

We may make a run at 70 to 75 degrees on Thursday, as winds from the south draw in very mild air ahead of a cold front. By the evening and overnight hours, we may have some showers move in ahead of the front, with lows only near 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Showers are likely Friday, but not all day — perhaps most numerous in the morning. Highs should range through the 60s. We should turn cooler Friday night, when there might be some lingering showers, dipping into the 40s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend is likely to bring back the cooler, breezy conditions like we started the week with, but it should be dry. Highs both days should be around 55 to 60, with lows in the 30s to low 40s.