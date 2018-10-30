

A mockingbird at Lake Artemesia on Monday. (Miki Jourdan)

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 59 to 64.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 42 to 49.

Tomorrow: Sunny, warmer. Highs: 68 to 72.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Tranquil weather highlights the final days of October. A pleasantly comfortable Halloween night precedes a cold front on Thursday that could bring rain through Friday. The weekend shifts cooler, but sunny skies and pleasant autumn weather should win out.

Today (Tuesday): High pressure drifts across today, helping to calm those pesky winds and offering lots more sunshine. Mostly sunny skies with highs ranging in the upper 50s to almost middle 60s. Light breezes drift in from the west at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool, with temperatures dropping through the 40s. Outer suburbs reach the low 40s toward dawn, while most of the city probably holds in the upper 40s. Light breezes blow from the south around 5 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday/Halloween): The best day of the week! Sunny skies and warmer temperatures may inspire some short sleeves as afternoon highs reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Light winds come from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A great evening for trick-or-treating activities, as temperatures hold in the lower 60s a bit longer. Then increasing clouds overnight with warmer lows ranging through the 50s to maybe 60 right in the city. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday’s kickoff to November should feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with still-warm conditions as highs race up to the lower to middle 70s by the afternoon. A chance of late-day showers exists. Thursday night runs cloudy with rain as lows drop into the 50s to right around 60 in the city. Confidence: Medium

Friday continues to be cloudy with mainly morning rain or showers as highs work into the middle to upper 60s. A few scattered showers are possible Friday afternoon into night with clouds continuing and lows falling into the 40s. Confidence: Medium

Skies should start clearing early on Saturday to deliver a partly sunny day as highs reach into the cooler upper 50s to low 60s. Saturday night might find a few clouds but runs cooler with lows in the upper 30s to middle 40s. Sunday aims for partly to mostly sunny skies as highs again run toward the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: Medium