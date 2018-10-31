

Geert Van Brandt, left, and Anjali Gobyal, who is visiting from India, enjoy a glorious fall day Tuesday along the Potomac River in Potomac, Md. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

10/10: An absolute *treat* for Halloween: daytime sun and warmth followed by a dry and mild evening.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, mild. Highs: upper 60s to near 70.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, trick-or-treat temps in the 60s. Lows: mid- to upper 50s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, even warmer. Showers late. Highs: low to mid-70s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’ve got great news for the trick-or-treaters out there, and the parents chasing behind them. Our Halloween gets off to a gorgeous start with mild temperatures this afternoon, and we stay dry and mild through the evening hours. In fact, we’ll remain rather warm through Friday, with rain chances holding off until late Thursday and Friday, before a cooler but mostly dry weekend.

Today (Wednesday): Halloween sure is nice timing for a Nice Day stamp! We’ll see morning temperatures rise into the 50s and afternoon highs reach the upper 60s to near 70, helped by partly to mostly sunny skies and a light breeze from the south. Confidence: High

Tonight: Trick-or-treating should be a comfortable affair, as evening temperatures fall back through the 60s under partly cloudy skies. We’ll stay mild overnight, with lows dipping only to the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Our next cold front hangs back to the west, leaving us with a continued mild flow from the south. That leaves us partly sunny and even warmer, as highs head for the low to mid-70s, with a breeze from the south around 10 mph. We may see showers move in from the west toward evening. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers seem likely during the evening and overnight, as low pressure and a cold front move in from the west. We’re still on the warm side of the front, with lows dropping only back into the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

On Friday, we should remain under the influence of low pressure and a cold front. That means mostly cloudy skies and a continued risk of scattered showers, with perhaps a thunderstorm, as temperatures stay up in the 60s to near 70. It’s possible we see a lull during the midday, with the best chance of rain in the morning and then again Friday night. Lows by late Friday night cool down into the 40s to near 50. Confidence: Low-Medium

A few showers could linger into early Saturday morning, but skies should turn partly sunny thereafter, with a cooler breeze from the west-northwest and highs in the mid-50s to near 60. High pressure builds in Saturday night and Sunday, providing mostly clear skies, with Saturday-night lows in the 40s and Sunday highs in upper 50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium