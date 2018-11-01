

A Japanese maple showing beautiful fall color on Oct. 31. (John Brighenti via Flickr)

10/10: Perfectly warm, clouds slow to form, no threat of a storm; clearly not our norm.

Today: Gradually increasing clouds, light breezes. Highs: 72-76

Tonight: Showers possible toward morning. Lows: 61-65

Tomorrow: Scattered showers become numerous late. Highs: 68-72

If only every fall day was this nice and mild. Increasing clouds late this afternoon are the only possible detraction from today’s nearly ideal conditions. Although showers may pop up late tonight, the main slug of rain comes late Friday continuing through the night. The rain should be out of the way for the multitude of outdoor events this weekend.

Today (Thursday): A mild start to the morning should translate to a perfectly warm afternoon, with highs in the mid-70s. South winds are gentle and the only concern is clouds, which should stay scattered in the morning and then increase during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: By evening, skies are mainly cloudy and an isolated shower is possible. Most showers wait until after midnight, remaining scattered. South winds remain light and lows only slip to the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Spotty showers are possible any time but there are likely also dry intervals until later in the afternoon, when steadier rain approaches from the south and may make for a messy commute home. A few thunderstorms are possible embedded within the rain bands. With winds from the south, temperatures edge into the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Occasional moderate to locally heavy rain, possibly accompanied by thunder is likely at times through the night. Most areas should pick up around and inch, but up to 2 to 3 inches are possible in a few spots, which could cause a bit of flooding. Winds from the south shift to out of the north late, as chillier air arrives late on the tail of the rain, allowing lows to drop into the 50s. Confidence: Medium

Showers should be ending at daybreak Saturday, with gradually clearing skies by midday. Brisk north winds make jackets advisable despite highs in the low 60s. Winds calm overnight, with chilly lows in the mid-30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday should be mainly clear, allowing one to enjoy the hour earlier sunrise. Temperatures to climb at a decent pace, reaching highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds are expected to increase overnight but showers should hold off until morning. Lows range through the 40s. Confidence: Medium

A surge of Atlantic moisture into the area threatens Monday with rain, which is likely to develop by midday. Highs are mainly in the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium