10:50 p.m. update: It appears as if at least one more tornado has touched down in southern Maryland this evening. There are also reports of considerable damage in Dundalk, Md. The good news is that this cold front is just about done pushing through our area. Rain is coming to an end in D.C. and the back edge will be through the area by midnight or so.

10:30 p.m. update: A tornado warning is up for parts of Charles County in largely rural areas south of La Plata. It runs until 10:45 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Hughesville MD, Bryantown MD, Popes Creek MD until 10:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/fVnAMaDy1B — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) November 3, 2018

10:10 p.m. update: The National Weather Service has issued up a flood warning for D.C. and parts of Montgomery, Prince Georges, Arlington, Fairfax, Falls Church and the city of Alexandria. This line is moving quite slowly and has produced up to or past one inch of rain in a good chunk of the area. Another inch is possible before it ends.

Flood warning for DC and surrounds through 2 am. Up to an inch+ has fallen, another inch or so possible. pic.twitter.com/UBMCCeSBuk — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) November 3, 2018

9:50 p.m. update: Moderate to heavy rain continues to translate east. Western suburbs are getting out of it now, and that back edge will continue to move east. Where rain persists, it will be winding down as we get through midnight. Soonest west, latest nearer the bay.

We’re still waiting to hear more details out of Mount Airy, but some damage video has surfaced from Tj Maxx, where three minor injuries have been reported by Mount Airy Volunteer Fire.

Video of damage to the TJ Maxx in Mt Airy after an apparent tornado this evening: https://t.co/yfsq7Wz4Eh #mdwx pic.twitter.com/8uUeRK2G89 — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) November 3, 2018

9:05 p.m. update: This line is now pushing through the immediate area. It’s doing so somewhat slowly, so localized flash flooding is a risk.

It also appears at least one tornado has spun up in Maryland this evening, near Mount Airy. There’s a lot of shear available for that kind of activity, even with limited instability. Per radar, this tornado appears to have been on the ground for at least several minutes and some damage reports are coming in. It’s a good idea to hang out inside as this stuff passes.

Radar confirms a tornado touched down in Mount Airy, MD at about 8:21 p.m. pic.twitter.com/0o1dvZuLWd — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) November 3, 2018

7:50 p.m. update: A majority of the rain so far has focused from Interstate 95 and to the northwest. While everyone has seen some rain, locations farther east have not seen a lot. The main line of activity is now focusing from around Frederick to Leesburg to east of Charlottesville. This band of rain will have the potential to produce blinding rainfall rates and quickly add up totals. It should progress across the area from west to east over the next several hours.

From earlier...

We have now had two days in a row in the 70s to start off November. Some years, there are no 70s at all in the month. A cold front is on the way to make sure we do not get another right away, and it will be delivering plenty of rain as it passes. But despite the rain this evening and into the night, we largely eke out a nice weekend in between storms. That is good fortune, given the way leaves are looking!

Through Tonight: Rain has moved into western parts of the area, and a big slug of it is headed in from the southwest overall. For a time, it may be that the focus is north and west of Interstate 95 or so, perhaps including the urban corridor itself. As we get deeper into the event, everyone gets in on the rain, which is heavy at times. The heaviest rain should generally move east near and after midnight, but showers remain into the pre-dawn hours. Rainfall totals of about 1 to 1.5 inches could be common, with some spots seeing even more. Lows are in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow (Saturday): We may still be dealing with clouds and a remnant shower early in the morning, but that all clears out as the day progresses and the storm pulls away. It will be breezy, with winds peaking in the midday around 15 to 20 mph out of the northwest, including gusts to around 30 mph. High temperatures head to the mid-50s and around 60. Winds taper in the evening ahead of a mostly clear night as lows reach a range from near-freezing to the low 40s.

[Don’t forget to ‘fall back’ this weekend; standard time begins Sunday]

Sunday: It’s a crisp start but a pretty classic fall day all around. I have a feeling many people will be out peeping leaves and the like. Winds are light, and skies are mostly sunny as highs near 60. Some increase in high clouds is possible late Sunday, and more rain looms for Monday.



Fall color at the Building Museum. (chasingmailboxes via Flickr)

