TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: Breezy but turning nicer as the day progresses. Fairly typical fall conditions!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Increasingly sunny, breezy. Highs: 56-61.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 32-42.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 60.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We kicked the storm that passed last night out of here just in time for the weekend and those critical late-game get out the vote efforts. While today is a bit on the windy side, it’s not too bad for November. Sunday is a real winner as well. Weather conditions head downhill into the work week, but there should be plenty of drier moments intermixed, and temperatures should remain tolerable to warm overall.

Today (Saturday): The storm that rained on us last night is leaving, but clouds may stick around for a while this morning. They’ll disappear with time as gusts increase into the midday and early afternoon. Those winds out of the northwest peak around 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon, which should mean gusts to 35 mph or so. With highs in the mid-50s to around 60, it’ll be cool, but not to atypical for the date. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds diminish a good deal with sunset. Add in clear skies and relatively dry air and we’ve got a seasonably chilly night on tap. Lows range from near freezing to the low 40s, coldest in the suburbs to warmest in the city center. Remember to “fall back” with any of those old-school clocks that can’t set themselves. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Coming off a chilly start, this is probably the pick of the weekend. Sunshine should be prevalent as highs rise to near 60. Winds swing around to the south or southeast around 10 mph. We’ll probably see some high cloudiness show up before the way-too-early sunset. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase and thicken heading into the night. Rain becomes increasingly likely after midnight and toward dawn, especially south and southeast of the city. Lows range from the mid-40s to around 50. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

On Monday, a developing coastal storm is passing by the region. There is some question as to exactly where it tracks. We’re toward the edge, so that means a small shift can mean little to no rain or a good bit of rain. For now, the bottom line is we probably see clouds and at least a little rain. Details beyond are still very much to be determined. We should have a much better idea by later today or tomorrow. With rain around in some fashion, highs in the 50s seem a good bet. If it’s dry, we near and even top 60. Confidence: Medium

A strong storm system is wrapping up over the center of the country on Tuesday. Around here, we’re in the warm flow around it for much of the day. This should mean highs in the 60s to perhaps around 70. While there’s a good chance of some showers at some point, especially late, a good chunk of the day should be dry. I might suggest voting early in the day, just in case! We could be dealing with something similar to last night on Tuesday night. Confidence: Medium