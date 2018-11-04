

Fall colors on Capitol Hill. (Jim Havard via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

8/10: Crisp start but a fabulous fall day, with sun and temperatures just a tad below normal.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs: Mid-to-upper 50s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, showers by morning. Lows: Upper 40s to near 50.

Tomorrow: Overcast with rain likely. Highs: Mid-to-upper 50s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

It may look a little brighter as you wake up today, but it’ll surely be a little darker by dinner time as we return the the 'ole standard time. The fall of daylight saving aside, we’re looking at a nice day of sun and 50s. Make the most of it since the next couple of days look unsettled at times, as a storm system cranks up in the middle part of the country, sending us some warmth, but also plenty of shower chances through midweek.

Today (Sunday): It’s a few degrees cooler, but without the breeze, it’s a day to enjoy. High pressure is firmly overhead so we’re looking at another mostly sunny day, with chilly morning temperatures rising into the 40s, and cool afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. It also means that our winds have relaxed to a more manageable 5-10 mph, coming out of the east. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies see increasing clouds this evening before turning mostly cloudy overnight. A warm front closes in and with more easterly flow, areas of light rain and some pockets of fog/mist become more and more likely toward morning. Temperatures remain fairly steady overnight, only cooling to the upper 40s to around 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): Rain is likely through the morning commute, and through perhaps midday, before drying out mid-to-late afternoon. Otherwise we’re overcast with winds continuing from the east-northeast and some areas fog and mist. Highs are once again held to the mid-to-upper 50s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy skies linger but the next batch of rain should hold off. Temperatures are fairly steady in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

A powerful storm system winds up across the Great Lakes on Tuesday leaving us warm and unstable. That means a good chance of showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder, although the timing of rain is uncertain, with highs rising to the mid-60s to near 70. That system drags a cold front through during the evening, with a few more showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. We should see clearing skies later Tuesday night with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

It’s a little cooler on Wednesday but the true cold push lags behind a bit. So, we get the post-cold front sun, and still hold on to the mild air. Nice! We may have a few gusts to deal with from time to time, but it’s a small price to pay for a mostly sunny day with highs in the 60s. Confidence: Medium