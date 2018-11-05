TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

4/10: Wet and raw, although rain will taper off in the afternoon.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Rain, diminishing in the afternoon. Highs: 55-59.

Tonight: Cloudy with slight chance of showers late. Lows: 50-55.

Tomorrow: Gusty showers and storms likely. Highs: 65-70.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The upcoming work week is a turbulent one because of two strong cold fronts that will sweep through the region. Ahead of the first front, we’ll have a slug of rain this morning. Then, when the front comes through on Tuesday, some strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out. Things settle down Wednesday and Thursday before the second front brings more showers and storms Friday.

Today (Monday): Allow extra time for the commute this morning, as soaking rain lifts through the region — putting down a quick 0.5 to 0.75 inches. The bulk of the rain is likely to have pushed through by noon with just an outside chance of a couple of lingering showers in the afternoon. Highs are mostly in the upper 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Cloudy skies and probably dry for most of the night. Toward morning, there’s a slight chance of showers, with lows 50 to 55. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This is a day to stay weather-aware. A strong cold front is likely to set off showers and storms, which could be strong to severe. Strong winds and an outside chance of a tornado or two are the main concerns — not unlike Friday night. It won’t rain the whole day. In fact, showers/storms are most likely to concentrate between about 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., progressing from west to east — lasting an hour or so in any location. Before the rain arrives, southerly winds pump in mild air up to near 70 degrees. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies should rapidly clear out as lows range through the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High



A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday and Thursday should be nice autumn days with plenty of sun. Highs on Wednesday reach up to about 65, stepping back to near 60 on Thursday. Lows range from the upper 30s in our colder areas to the mid-50s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

The week’s second cold front blows by on Friday, and that could set off some more gusty showers and, perhaps, some thunderstorms. Like Tuesday’s front, it should come through pretty fast, limiting the duration of any rain. Highs probably climb into the 60s before colder air arrives by the evening. Confidence: Medium

The weekend is mostly sunny and dry but brings the coldest weather of the season so far. Highs both days are only 50 to 55 with lows in the upper 20s in our colder areas to the mid-30s downtown. Confidence: Medium