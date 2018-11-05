I haven’t heard about any flood advisories yet, but Four Mile Run was running pretty high this morning in Arlington. ⁦@capitalweather⁩ #HardRainGonnaFall pic.twitter.com/1ye8T9NQrn — Tom Mockler (@TomMockler) November 5, 2018

Another day in the District, another drenching.

In just over six hours, 1.43 inches of rain soaked D.C., breaking the previous daily record of 1 inch from 1939.

The rain came down hard and fast, slowing Monday morning’s commute to a crawl.

“I could barely see the road and traffic lights and trucks were zooming around me, sending waves of water into my windshield,” tweeted @lavawitch.

The combination of downpours and wet leaves clogged drains and resulted in ponding of water on roadways. High water forced several road closures in Fairfax County, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning for much of the region as the rain was exiting.

Thanks to this latest soaking, Washington’s 2018 rainfall total is now 55.1 inches — sixth place among its wettest years on record with nearly eight weeks left in the calendar year.



(The Washington Post)

The year-to-date amount (of 55.10 inches) ranks as second most on record, only behind 1889′s 55.43 inches through Nov. 5.

More downpours are possible Tuesday and Friday as consecutive cold fronts come through that could move 2018′s rainfall tally closer to the top five among wettest years.

Monday morning’s deluge marked the 20th calendar day this year in which Washington has received at least an inch of rain. This is the most such days on record year-to-date and just one day away from calendar year record of 21 set in 1878.

It’s a very soggy morning in DC; some minor flooding on Madison Drive near @nmnh @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/g038hyEKEf — Diane Shaw (@Museocat) November 5, 2018

Through midday Monday, Baltimore had received 1.13 inches of rain, pushing its 2018 total over 59 inches — third most on record in a calendar year and closing in on its wettest year on record of 62.66 inches from 2003.

Capital Weather Gang’s Ian Livingston contributed to this article.