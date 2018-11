A lemur at the National Zoo on Sunday. (Angela N./Flickr)

Trees were bursting with the best fall color Washington has seen in years this past weekend.

The region is in “high color” as of Monday, the Foliage Network reports. Given the rapid leaf drop (and a stormy Tuesday forecast) this past weekend was the best moment to enjoy the season before the trees go bare. Next weekend, we rake.

Thanks to everyone who shared their fall colors with us!



The Korean War Veterans Memorial on Saturday. (Angela N./Flickr)



Fall colors at the Tidal Basin on Sunday. (Richard Barnhill)



Capitol Hill on Saturday. (Jim Havard)



The National Arboretum on Saturday. (George Jiang)



Fall colors at the Tidal Basin on Sunday. (Mark Andre)



Replica Civil War quarters at Bristoe Station Battlefield in Bristow, Va. (John C. Ernst)



Aidan the cat, sniffing the fall air in Rockville, Md., on Saturday. (John Brighenti)



Autumn reflections on the National Mall. (Kevin Wolf)

Blue skies & gorgeous fall color today in NW DC. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/5EWJPOlGRi — Matt McCleskey🎙 (@mattsradio) November 4, 2018

Fall foliage on display at Dumbarton Oaks yesterday. 🔥🍁 Admission is free after Nov. 1! @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/64VJ4HnDzY — Jane Connors (@Jane__Connors) November 5, 2018

Morning light today from the Shenandoah - at Shrine Mont! The golden glow of #sunrise on the mountain in VA! @capitalweather @JimCantore @nova_weather_ce pic.twitter.com/1Az6jxwfqV — Sue Cromer (@SueCromer) November 5, 2018