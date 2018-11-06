

A pedestrian walks across Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House during a heavy rain Monday in Washington. (Oliver Contreras for The Washington Post)

Today: Drizzle/fog morning, midday showers/storms. Highs: 66 to 72.

Tonight: Clearing and cooling. Lows: 45 to 53.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: 62 to 67.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Mother Nature is certainly not campaigning very hard for our support right now. A dreary morning shifts to heavy showers by noon, with thunderstorms possible in the midafternoon. A promise of clearing skies this evening and better, brighter days tomorrow and Thursday look to be fulfilled, at least before a wet Friday and colder weekend arrive.

Today (Tuesday): Drizzle and light showers in the early to middle morning, along with scattered patchy fog. Temperatures warm up from the 40s and 50s to the upper 60s later this afternoon while winds strengthen. As a cold front approaches, we need to watch for thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m. A few isolated storms could be strong, with damaging winds and heavy downpours, especially southeast of the metro area. Look for clearing in the late afternoon and early evening. Rainfall totals range from a tenth of an inch or higher in the heaviest downpours. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Mostly clear and cooler, with lows in the middle 40s to low 50s. Light winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly sunny skies with comfortable temperatures that reach toward the middle 60s by afternoon. Light winds from the west and southwest. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and cool with light breezes from the northwest as lows range through the 40s. Confidence: High

Thursday looks mostly sunny and cooler, with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Thursday night dips into the 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few spots could dip into the upper 30s in the outer suburbs. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday sets up another cold-front situation with periods of rain, showers and even some thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 40s to middle 50s. Showers could continue into the evening hours with clearing later at night as temperatures turn back colder. Look for lows to range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend is offering up a cool, crisp but sunny story, with mostly sunny skies both days. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, with Saturday night lows in the 30s under mostly clear skies. Some outer areas could see lows near or below freezing. Confidence: Medium