

A horse-drawn carriage travels on Duke of Gloucester Street in Colonial Williamsburg, Nov. 3, 2018. The red oak trees are showing nice color. (Kevin Ambrose)

Fall color was reaching peak in Colonial Williamsburg this past weekend. There was a chill in the air, with the scent of wood smoke. The taverns were bustling with visitors, while horse-drawn carriages plodded up and down Duke of Gloucester Street.

As I reveled in the sights and smells of fall, I thought this really is my favorite time of year, particularly for visiting Williamsburg.

But then I remembered Williamsburg’s Blizzard of 2017. That was a very cool storm, no pun intended. I was snowed in at the Lodge in Colonial Williamsburg for two days. During that time, I hiked many miles through the deep powder and shot photos of snow-frosted buildings while eating and drinking a lot between photo sessions. I’d love to get a blizzard every year.

And I can’t forget the summer trips to drop my son off at William & Mary. The energy level was always high with the students returning for another school year. I walked around in the heat and humidity, shooting plenty of warm and fun summer scenes. I can fill a book with my summer photos.

The Easter visits in spring were also very nice. My wife and I would meet my son for brunch, and I always made time to photograph the newly planted colonial gardens and the various blossoms popping out around town. Some of those visits were frosty, while others were quite warm. Spring is a fickle season in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Well, with all that in mind, I must say I like all of the seasons. Fall is special, but each season has its own unique beauty and charm.

So instead of simply posting fall foliage photos from my recent visit to Williamsburg, I’ll also post photos from all of the seasons with the fall photos, for comparison purposes. Do let us know which is your favorite season!



Horse-drawn carriages are popular in Colonial Willliamsburg during spring, summer and fall, but winter storms often require a John Deere tractor. (Kevin Ambrose)



Vibrant fall color frames the Colonial Capitol on Nov. 3, 2018. (Kevin Ambrose)



Views of all four seasons at the Colonial Capitol in Williamsburg. (Kevin Ambrose)



Beautiful fall foliage fills the trees around Crim Dell Bridge at the College of William & Mary, Nov. 4, 2018. (Kevin Ambrose)



The four seasons of Crim Dell. (Kevin Ambrose)



Red oak trees display nice fall color at the intersection of Duke of Gloucester and Colonial streets, Nov. 4, 2018. (Kevin Ambrose)



Colonial Williamsburg street and garden scenes during winter, spring, summer and fall. (Kevin Ambrose)



The Sunken Garden at the College of William & Mary is lined with fall color, Nov. 4, 2018. (Kevin Ambrose)



Seasonal views of the Sunken Garden photographed during all four seasons. (Kevin Ambrose)



Taking a bike ride down Duke of Gloucester Street on a chilly fall morning, Nov. 4, 2018. (Kevin Ambrose)



Activities in Colonial Williamsburg during winter, spring, summer and fall. (Kevin Ambrose



Fall color fills the trees around the Wren Building at the College of William & Mary, Nov. 4, 2018. (Kevin Ambrose)



Views at W&M's Wren Building in all four seasons. (Kevin Ambrose)



A dogwood tree displays beautiful color near the Sunken Garden at the College of William & Mary, Nov. 4, 2018. (Kevin Ambrose)



A winter scene in Colonial Williamsburg, Jan. 7, 2017. (Kevin Ambrose)



A dogwood tree is in bloom at the College of William & Mary, April 15, 2017. (Kevin Ambrose)



A summer scene in Colonial Williamsburg, Aug. 27, 2017. (Kevin Ambrose)



A foggy, fall scene at the Colonial Courthouse, Oct. 22, 2017. (Kevin Ambrose)



An autumn view looking down Colonial Street at the Williamsburg Inn, Nov. 4, 2018. (Kevin Ambrose)