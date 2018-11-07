

An incredible Election Day sunset in D.C. (Jim Havard via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

8/10: Brighter and a bit mild to get us through the middle of the workweek.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny and pleasant. Highs: Low to mid-60s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 40s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny, cooler. Highs: Mid-50s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today would have been better voting weather, but we’ll take it anyway. We’ve got partial sun and pleasant, low to mid-60s conditions today, before a cooler, sunny day tomorrow. Low pressure and a cold front team up for scattered showers Friday into Friday evening, followed by a cool, bright weekend.

Today (Wednesday): Partly sunny skies and light winds from the west-southwest combine for a very pleasant fall day. Temperatures start out near 50 early this morning, topping out in the low to mid-60s this afternoon. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies turn partly to mostly cloudy, and after a comfortable evening with temperatures falling into the 50s, overnight lows dip into the 40s as winds shift to more northerly and northwesterly. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Cooler air continues to filter in on light winds from the north. Still a relatively nice fall day, though, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Skies turn partly to mostly cloudy again as low pressure develops to our west, with showers possible toward morning. Lows drop back to the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Scattered showers are likely Friday into Friday evening as low pressure and then a cold front come through, with Friday’s highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s under overcast skies. Rain chances diminish late Friday night, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium

The cold front clears us out for a partly to mostly sunny and cool weekend. Saturday is on the breezy side, with highs only in the mid-40s to near 50, followed by Saturday night lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Sunday should see lighter winds with highs again in the mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium